Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart, & Dean Dillon Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

Few earn the distinction of joining the Country Music Hall of Fame, but those who do are already legends by the time of their induction. This past Sunday (November 21), three new members were officially admitted into country music’s most prestigious club. Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon, and Hank Williams Jr. were the three artists tapped for this honor.

The induction ceremony took place in Nashville, and various other country music artists were in attendance to present awards and perform. Stuart won his nomination through the Modern Era category, and his wife—Hall of Famer Connie Smith—was present to officially welcome him into the Hall of Fame. Entering via the Songwriter category, Dillon was presented with his official medallion by George Strait for whom Dillon has written several songs.

Williams Jr. was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Veterans Artist. Eric Church covered the artist’s “A Country Boy Can Survive” in his honor. Church also freestyled an autobiographical verse in Williams Jr.’s song. I remember where I was and when, first time I heard “Whiskey Bent” / With a brother I ain’t got no more, now he plays guitar on that heavenly shore, Church sang. Williams Jr. notably follows in his father’s footsteps as Hank Williams was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961.

🎵We say grace, and we say ma'am, if you ain't into that, we don't give a damn…



Watch @EricChurch honor @HankJr by singing "A Country Boy Can Survive" at last night's @CountryMusicHOF induction ceremony.



(video courtesy CMHOF) pic.twitter.com/w8T3QA93qw — Outsider (@outsider) November 22, 2021

Other artists at the ceremony included Brittney Spencer, Ashley McBryde, and Alan Jackson.

Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon, and Hank Williams Jr. represent the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Their induction had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Class of 2021 will be inducted at a later date and the inductees are Ray Charles, The Judds, Eddie Bayers, and Pete Drake.

Photo by: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum