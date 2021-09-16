Billy Joel Set to Release 9-Album Collection, ‘The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1’

Billy Joel fans: it’s time to celebrate the artist’s now-50-year career!
The famed New York songwriter has recently announced a new definitive 9-record collection chronicling the “Piano Man” singer’s growth and evolution as a songwriter, performer, and recording artist from his rise in the ‘70s to living legend status as he became a household name.
The collection, called, The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1, which looks to be the first in a series, will be released November 5 on Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings.
Vol. 1 will focus on the 72-year-old Joel’s 1970s era, a press release said, from his album, Cold Spring Harbor to Songs in the Attic. The first volume will include Joel’s first six studio albums and his first live record, too. In addition, there will be a previously unreleased double-12” vinyl, Billy Joel – Live at The Great American Music Hall 1975.
Billy Joel – Live at The Great American Music Hall – 1975 track listing:
Opening
Somewhere Along The Line
Roberta
The Mexican Connection
Root Beer Rag
James
Intro of Band Members
You’re My Home
Cocker Imitation/You Are So Beautiful (Interlude)
Everybody Loves You Now
New York State Of Mind
Benny & The Jets (Interlude)
Travelin’ Prayer
Delta Lady (Interlude)
The Entertainer
The Ballad Of Billy The Kid
Ain’t No Crime
Weekend Song
Billy Joel – The Vinyl Collection, Vol.1 (9LPs in Slipcase with Booklet)
Cold Spring Harbor
Piano Man
Streetlife Serenade
Turnstiles
The Stranger
52nd Street
Songs in the Attic
Live at The Great American Music Hall – 1975 (2LP)