Billy Joel Set to Release 9-Album Collection, ‘The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1’

Billy Joel fans: it’s time to celebrate the artist’s now-50-year career!

The famed New York songwriter has recently announced a new definitive 9-record collection chronicling the “Piano Man” singer’s growth and evolution as a songwriter, performer, and recording artist from his rise in the ‘70s to living legend status as he became a household name.

The collection, called, The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1, which looks to be the first in a series, will be released November 5 on Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings.

Vol. 1 will focus on the 72-year-old Joel’s 1970s era, a press release said, from his album, Cold Spring Harbor to Songs in the Attic. The first volume will include Joel’s first six studio albums and his first live record, too. In addition, there will be a previously unreleased double-12” vinyl, Billy Joel – Live at The Great American Music Hall 1975.

Billy Joel – Live at The Great American Music Hall – 1975 track listing:



Opening

Somewhere Along The Line

Roberta

The Mexican Connection

Root Beer Rag

James

Intro of Band Members

You’re My Home

Cocker Imitation/You Are So Beautiful (Interlude)

Everybody Loves You Now

New York State Of Mind

Benny & The Jets (Interlude)

Travelin’ Prayer

Delta Lady (Interlude)

The Entertainer

The Ballad Of Billy The Kid

Ain’t No Crime

Weekend Song