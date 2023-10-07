Billy Joel Announces March 2024 Madison Square Garden Residency Date

Billy Joel has revealed the date of another Madison Square Garden show, as he nears the end of his long-running monthly residency at the famous New York City arena.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Piano Man has scheduled a March 28, 2024, show at the Garden, with tickets set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. ET. Citi card members will be able to purchase presale tickets starting Monday, October 9, at 10 a.m. ET.

[RELATED: Billy Joel Schedules First Japan Concert Since 2008]

In June, Joel announced that his residency, which began in 2014, would come to an end in July of 2024. The March 2024 concert will be Joel’s 100th of the monthly series, and while the July date will be the 150th show of his career at Madison Square Garden.

Joel’s other confirmed upcoming concerts at the arena are scheduled for October 20, November 22, December 19, January 11, and February 9.

The 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also has several other shows on his itinerary. As part of his ongoing Two Icons One Night Tour with Stevie Nicks, he’ll be performing this Saturday, October 7, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore; November 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis; December 8 at Chase Field in Phoenix; and March 9 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

He also will ring in the New Year this December 31 with his first concert at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. And, as recently reported, Joel will play his first show in Japan since 2008 on January 24 at the Tokyo Dome.

If you’re catching one of Joel’s upcoming concerts, there’s a good chance you won’t hear him play one particular song from his classic 1973 album Piano Man. “Captain Jack” was long considered a fan favorite, but he’s only performed the tune a handful of times during the last seven years, and in a March 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he explained why it’s fallen out of favor with him.

“‘Captain Jack’ has gotten real boring to me,” he noted. “The verse is just two chords over and over again, and it’s this dreary story of some suburban kid jacking off at home. My mind starts to wander during the song, so I don’t do it even though people want to hear it.”

Check out all of Joel’s upcoming tour dates at BillyJoel.com.