‘Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium’ Set for Worldwide Cinema Release in October

Billy Joel: Live At Yankee Stadium, a re-mixed and re-edited concert film shot in 1990, is set for a worldwide cinema release this October 5 and 9 in the U.S. and October 5 and 8 in Canada for the two-night event.

To preview the new work, check out a clip of “We Didn’t Start The Fire” below.

Tickets go on sale starting August 10 HERE.

According to a press statement, “Shot live on 16mm color film on June 22 and 23, 1990, at the iconic Bronx stadium, the original concert has been re-edited in stunning 4K with Dolby ATMOS® audio and newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes by Jay Vicari and overseen by Billy’s long-time sound engineer Brian Ruggles. The new version includes a never-before-released performance of ‘Uptown Girl,’ interviews with Billy Joel, and behind-the-scenes footage from the event’s production. The hit-filled set list also includes ‘Piano Man,’ ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire,’ ‘New York State Of Mind,’ ‘Scenes From An Italian Restaurant,’ ‘Shout,’ and more.”

“We’re pleased to partner again with Sony Music Entertainment to bring another classic rock n’ roll concert to the big screen,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, the company that is releasing the film. “This re-edited concert is going to have fans of Billy Joel dancing in their seats in movie theaters worldwide.”

Added Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment, “As a native New Yorker, Billy Joel’s iconic performance at Yankee Stadium is a perfect combination for audiences. We are excited to give fans the opportunity to watch this sold-out concert and rock out to the legend’s greatest hits.”

To date, Joel, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has been making music for 50 years and in that time he’s sold more than 160 million records. He’s boasted 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, 23 Grammy nominates, and six Grammy Awards.

In addition, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium in Digital, 2CD, 3LP, and Blu-ray formats on November 4. Pre-order that HERE.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)