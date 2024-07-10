Billy Ray Cyrus Takes the Grand Ole Opry Stage With His Son Braison for Special Performance

Although not releasing a new album since 2019, Billy Ray Cyrus continues to grab the spotlight in country music. Over his long career, the singer not only appeared in shows like Hannah Montana, but he also watched his song “Achy Breaky Heart” dominate country music. The song not only gained triple platinum status but a line dance was created from the hit. With a prosperous career in the music industry, Cyrus recently made headlines for his ongoing divorce from his wife Firerose. But not focusing on the negative, Cyrus decided to return to the Grand Ole Opry for a special performance that included his son, Braison Chance Cyrus.

Given the success that followed him throughout the decades, it seemed natural that his children would follow in his footsteps. For Miley Cyrus, she continues to expand her career outside of her time with the Disney Channel, releasing songs like “Wrecking Ball” and “Heart of Glass.” Excited to take the stage with his son at such a historic venue, Cyrus admitted to PEOPLE, “Talk about a full-circle moment. Literally standing in the sacred circle with my son Braison Chance Cyrus by my side. I have never been more proud.”

Billy Ray Cyrus Not The Only One Thrilled To Perform At The Opry

While proud of his son’s accomplishment, Braison also took a moment to praise Cyrus and how much he loves nothing more than to simply hang out. “It was an honor performing with my dad at such a legendary venue. I love hanging you with my dad, riding dirt bikes and going on walks, but every now and again it’s great to hop on stage with him and do what we are both most passionate about and best at, which is playing music. Playing on the Opry stage is surreal, especially getting to do it with my dad.”

Releasing his first album back in 2021 called Javelina, Braison hopes to continue in country music and promised a new album was on its way. He posted on Instagram, “About a month ago, after going through some serious changes and growth in my life, I started writing songs for myself again. This new album is for me and is the closest thing I’ve ever done to what I originally set out to do when I decided to make music my life and my career back in 2017.”

With a long line of performers, Braison appears to be the latest star to come from the Cyrus family.

