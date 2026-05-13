“Feels Kinda Wrong”: Zach Top Calls Grammy Win Over Willie Nelson “Sacrilegious”

Breaking into country music back in 2022 with his debut self-titled album, Zach Top highlighted a different era in the genre. Instead of following in the footsteps of mainstream artists like Morgan Wallen, Top celebrated the country music he grew up with. And thanks to Ain’t in It for My Health, the hitmaker not only won his first Grammy Award but beat out the legendary Willie Nelson. Although a historic moment in his career, Top recently admitted that beating Nelson felt downright “sacrilegious.”

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Appearing on the Bertcast podcast with Bert Kreischer, Top recalled what it was like to hear his name called at the Grammy Awards. Still somewhat shocked by the award, he said, “I thought it was so sacrilegious. I won the Grammy for traditional country album, and Willie Nelson was in the category. It’s like, I’m glad I won that but that feels kinda wrong. If anybody should be winning that award that’s as traditional country as it gets, is Willie Nelson.”

Although Top was grateful for the win, he was confused about what made country music tradition. Even looking at his own victory, he wondered, “The ornery jackass in me wants to say, ‘No, just call mine country.’ Qualify the other stuff if you want… like you know, make the contemporary country category, that’s fine.”

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While wanting to celebrate and honor the legacy of Nelson, Top was simply enjoying his time in the spotlight. Leaving the awards, charts, and numbers to the business side of the industry, he was happy to be part of history. “It feels like you know a little extra special to win that the first year that it was a category. You know, it’s kind of like a little piece of history, I guess, for however long, maybe they’ll axe it next year or something, but then maybe I’ll be the only one that ever won that one.”

Riding off the success of his time at the Grammys, Top will head into the Academy of Country Music Awards with more than a few nominations. He will compete in categories for Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Male Artist of the Year. Only a fan just a few years ago, he now stands in categories with Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Cody Johnson.

Top may have felt strange beating Nelson for a Grammy, but the moment proved just how quickly the rising singer has become one of the biggest names in modern country music. And with a growing list of award nominations, Top appears ready for the next chapter in his career.



(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)