Country Thunder Florida Delivers Epic Waterfront Weekend With Headliners Gavin Adcock, Zach Top, and Kane Brown

Country Thunder Florida just gave attendees a weekend to remember. Over the weekend, the event turned Clearwater’s Coachman Park into an oceanside country paradise, delivering the festival’s first-ever waterfront edition.

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Over three days, the festival hosted live performances from headliners Gavin Adcock, Zach Top, and Kane Brown.

Adcock kicked things off on night one. He delighted the crowd with his trademark energy, which lasted all the way through his last song, “Never Call Again.”

Top offered up an equally unforgettable performance the following night. Attendees responded well to his classic country vibes, and enjoyed singing along to hits like “Guitar.”

Brown closed things out in epic fashion. In honor of Mother’s Day, the star brought out his wife, Katelyn Brown, to perform their hit duet, “Thank God.”

All the Fun at Country Thunder Florida

There were plenty of standout moments apart from the headliners too. Fans got a nice surprise when Shaboozey hung around after his set to sign autographs.

Elsewhere Randy Houser and Gretchen Wilson showed off why they’re mainstays in the genre, while up-and-comers like Max McNown and Elizabeth Nichols made it clear they’re here to stay.

The next wave of talent got their moment in the spotlight too, thanks to Country Thunder Florida’s Shoreline Stage. There, artists including Noah Hicks, Crossfire Creek, Nate Venturelli, and Tailgate Revival delivered unforgettable sets.

The smaller stage also played host to the Songwriters Showcase. Presented by American Songwriter, the special sets gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of country’s biggest hits. Special in-the-round performances from acclaimed Nashville songwriters including Brent Anderson, Joey Hyde, and Brooke Lee were some highlights of the weekend.

Country Thunder Florida offered more fun than just the musical variety. Attendees got to enjoy a vast array of food and drink vendors and give back through the festival’s partnership with Hurricane Help Florida.

While Country Thunder Florida 2026 has come and gone, the Country Thunder brand has more in store for fans this summer, with stops planned in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Wisconsin. Headlined by Adcock, The Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, and Keith Urban, the four-day Wisconsin blowout will also feature performances from Gretchen Wilson, Ian Munsick, Nate Smith, Shaboozey, and more.

Photo by Dale MacMillan / @DaleMPhoto