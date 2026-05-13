Grammy Awards Reveal 2027 Nomination and Ceremony Dates

The first details about the 2027 Grammy Awards are finally here. The Recording Academy revealed that the ceremony will air on Feb. 7 live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Videos by American Songwriter

The show will be simulcast across ABC, Disney+, and Hulu. The network is a new one for the Grammys, as the ceremony has aired on CBS for five decades.

Now, back on ABC for the first time since 1972, The Recording Academy plans to use the new home as a reason to usher in a new era for the most celebrated night in music.

Ahead of the February ceremony, Grammy nominations will be announced on Monday, Nov. 16. Work released between August 31, 2025 and August 28, 2026 are eligible for nomination.

“The Grammys are all about celebrating the music that moves the world, and this moment is built on exactly that,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Grammys, said in a press release. “This is an exciting time for us as an organization—a new home and a bold new chapter for the Grammy Awards. We’re just getting started and the best is yet to come.”

What to Know About the 2026 Grammy Awards

Earlier this year, the 2026 Grammys took place. At the ceremony, Bad Bunny won big. His album Debí Tirar Más Fotos became the first Latin LP to win Album of the Year.

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” won Record of the Year, Billie Eilish’s “Wildflower” took home the Song of the Year trophy, and Lady Gaga‘s Mayhem nabbed the Best Pop Vocal Album honor. Additionally, Olivia Dean became the Best New Artist.

Lamar wound up with the most awards of the night, winning five trophies. Bad Bunny was right behind with three Grammys to his name.

At the 2027 ceremony, highly-publicized albums including Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, Harry Styles’ Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally, Ella Langley’s Dandelion, and Kacey Musgraves’ Middle of Nowhere will be eligible for awards.

Additionally, artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Shaboozey, and Gracie Abrams have albums due out this summer that will fall within the eligibility period.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy