Timeless Rodney Crowell Album Yanked From Streaming Services

Rodney Crowell got his start writing songs for Guy Clark, Jerry Reed, and Emmylou Harris, among other artists. In the mid-’70s, he joined Harris’ Hot Band and formed The Notorious Cherry Bombs with Vince Gill. Crowell embarked on his solo career with 1978’s Ain’t Living Long Like This. Since then, he has delighted Americana and country audiences alike. Throughout his career, Crowell has scored five No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. All of them came from his fifth studio album, Diamonds and Dirt. Unfortunately, audiences can no longer turn to streaming to enjoy songs like “She’s Crazy For Leavin'” and “After All This Time.”

Iconic Rodney Crowell Record Pulled From Streaming

Released in 1988, Diamonds and Dirt was Rodney Crowell’s first album recorded entirely in Nashville. It remains the Houston native’s most successful to date, achieving RIAA gold certification. Spin called Diamonds and Dirt “a traditional country record [on which Crowell] ends ups rocking harder than ever before.”

For older music fans, digital streaming means that nostalgia is just a few clicks away. For the younger generation, it’s a way to connect them with yesterday’s greats. Unfortunately, Saving Country Music reported Wednesday (July 10) that Diamonds and Dirt is no longer available to stream.

One of my faves! — Scott Southworth (@SayhowdyScott) July 10, 2024

Typically, a publishing dispute —either between the performer and label, or the label and a publishing company—is the culprit behind entire albums disappearing from streaming services. Saving Country Music reported that it had reached out to Rodney Crowell’s team for more information, but had not heard back.

This GRAMMY-Winning Loretta Lynn Record Is Still Missing From Streaming

Rodney Crowell is far from the only country artist to see his music vanish from streaming. In 2004, 72-year-old legend Loretta Lynn dropped Van Lear Rose, her 42nd studio album. Produced by Jack White, the album peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Top Country Albums chart. It also reached No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, making it the most successful crossover single of Lynn’s 60-year career at that point.

Loretta Lynn and Jack White's "Van Lear Rose" is one of my favourite albums. It's not available on streaming so I'm glad I still have it on CD (which I can play on a 17-year-old laptop). — Minor Leaguer (@Minor_Leaguer) October 4, 2022

Unfortunately, Van Lear Rose was pulled from all download and streaming services in 2021. Three years later, the album that sparked Loretta Lynn’s comeback has yet to resurface.

