Billy Ray Cyrus and Wife, Firerose, Share “Prolific” New Single “After the Storm”

Although releasing 16 studio albums, starring in numerous television shows like Doc and Hannah Montana, and grabbing a few Grammy Awards, Billy Ray Cyrus will always be remembered as the country singer behind the classic song “Achy Breaky Heart.” While released back in the 1990s by Cyrus, the song seemed to follow him wherever he went. Continuing to share his love for music with fans, the singer recently revealed a new single, “After the Storm”, featuring his wife Firerose.

Like any relationship Cyrus and Firerose eventually found themselves going through a difficult time. Not letting the pressure get to them, the couple decided to channel those feelings into music. The result – “After the Storm.” Written by Cyrus, Firerose, and Paul Duncan, the single focused on seeing the silver lining when storms approach. Speaking with PEOPLE, Cyrus explained, “It’s one of the most prolific songs I have ever been a part of. I hope it does for your spirit what it has done for mine.”

Billy Ray Cyrus Compares Relationship To PB&J

Not their first time working together, “After the Storm” is the fourth collaboration between the husband and wife. Getting married back in October 2023, the couple expressed their love on Instagram, writing at the time, “10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

As for their new single, Firerose also discussed how personal the process was to her. She even thanked God for helping. “Only by the grace of God did I survive my darkest nights. There is so much truth in these lyrics and it’s my purpose to help others find strength in their toughest hours.”

Back in August 2023, the couple appeared on Good Morning America to perform another song of theirs “Plans.” discussing their love for each other, Cyrus insisted, “We’re kind of like… It’s a peanut butter and jelly. I’m a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she’s a trained orchestral musician…”

Firerose chimed in, calling their love a “whirlwind” that allowed her to live her dream with the “love of her life.”

