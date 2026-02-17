Billy Steinberg, Legendary Songwriter Behind “Like a Virgin” and Nine Other Top 10 Hits, Dead at 75

In 2011, Billy Steinberg received an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The moment highlighted the decades he spent in the music industry and the stars he collaborated with. Thanks to his partnership with Tom Kelly, the two wrote songs for Cyndi Lauper, Whitney Houston, the Bangles, Madonna, and numerous others. Adding his creativity to some of the biggest songs in the 80s and 90s, sadly, Steinberg recently passed away at 75.

The news of Steinberg’s death was first announced by his attorney, Laurie Soriano. Surrounded by his family and loved ones at the time, Sorinao added, “Billy was an American treasure, such a lovely pure soul who was able to give us the most poetic lyrics that moved millions of people all over the world.”

Although a shock to fans, Steinberg battled with cancer for some time. But not wanting the cancer to cast a shadow over his talent and success, the family insisted, “Billy Steinberg’s life was a testament to the enduring power of a well-written song — and to the idea that honesty, when set to music, can outlive us all.”

Cyndi Lauper honors Billy Steinberg In Touching Tribute

As tributes pour in for the songwriter, some fans decided to celebrate his career by listening to a few hit songs he helped create. They included “True Colors”, “Eternal Flame”, “Life a Virgin”, “So Emotional”, “I’ll Stand By You”, “Fall Into You”, and Over It.” Again, that is just a few songs he added his signature to.

Speaking of “True Colors”, the song was the title track for Lauper’s second studio album of the same name. At the time, it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and even received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Never forgetting his talent, creativity, and friendship, Lauper posted a picture of the two of them together. She wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear that my friend Billy Steinberg has passed away. He was such a nice guy and very supportive. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and Tom during this sad time.”

While fans added their love in the comment section, Heart’s Nancy Wilson declared Steinberg nothing short of a “wonderful spirit.” Even in his passing, Steinberg’s words live on in the voices of the artists and fans who continue to sing them.

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)