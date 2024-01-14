Billy Strings Creates Catchy Tune In Reaction To Taylor Swift Fan’s Poster Heist

Billy Strings posted a hilarious response—in song, no less—to the news of a Taylor Swift poster heist. He posted a video of himself on X, formerly known as Twitter, creating a catchy song relating the news of the theft.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I don’t condone stealing a [sic] Taylor Swift’s stuff even if her bass was bumping in the next room over and disturbing my precious one on one time with the great Nick Cage .. Don’t be an asshat. No punn [sic] intended,” Strings wrote in the caption of his post.

The video starts with Strings picking away at his guitar before launching into the humorous tune. A tweet from the Tulsa Police Department is overlaid at the beginning of the video. It reads, “Need help identifying this ‘Swiftie.’ This person of interest and apparent fan went a little extreme to get a souvenir of his favorite performer.”

The post continued, “On 11/12/2023, the person in the photos, wearing a black ‘Billy Strings’ cap, entered the AMC Theatre. … The subject went to the Taylor Swift concert movie then, on the way out, proceeds to steal a 6′ x 4′ poster outside of the theatre room. While this may seem relatively juvenile and benign it caused thousands of dollars of damage to the poster frame.”

The department’s tweet ended with a stern warning, “Whether you love T. Swift or not, it’s not cool to destroy other people’s things and abscond with stuff that doesn’t belong to you.”

[Get Tickets to See Billy Strings]

Billy Strings Sings the News

Strings’ song begins jauntily, Down in Tulsa, Oklahoma there’s a movie theater there / They play lots of movies from Step Brothers to Conair / They’ve been playing concerts that ol’ Taylor Swift had done / And some ol’ boy walked in and ripped a poster down from one.

Strings makes an appropriate “yikes” face, and continues, Now the cops are looking for him and they don’t know where he’s at / They caught him on the camera in his navy Billy hat / Everybody’s wondering where the hell he’s run off to / I hope the Swifties know I don’t condone what these folks do.

The song continues for an entire minute and three seconds and it is surprisingly well-written and thought out for a joke song on X. Fans in the comments gathered to applaud the song, with one writing, “I want ALL my news sung to me by Mr. Billy Strings. Or at least just [Dumb Crook News].”

I don’t condone stealing a Taylor Swift’s stuff even if her bass was bumping in the next room over and disturbing my precious one on one time with the great Nick Cage .. Don’t be an asshat. No punn intended #taylorswift #tulsa #nickcage #poster #swiftie #personofinterest… pic.twitter.com/I1g5Mu198t — Billy Strings (@BillyStrings) January 14, 2024

(Photo via @BIllyStrings on X and Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission