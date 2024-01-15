‘Sunday Night Football’ Fans Irate Over Lack of Carrie Underwood Theme Song for NFL Playoffs

Carrie Underwood did not perform her Sunday Night Football theme song to open the NFL playoffs.

Tonight’s primetime Wild Card game features the Los Angeles Rams going head-to-head with the Detroit Lions. Leading up the the game, fans were left disappointed over the absence of Underwood’s theme song, posting on social media about it.

@Mikerizzo1987 is upset, no Carrie Underwood opening — Daniel Jackett (@daniel_jackett) January 15, 2024

All these NBC games and not one Carrie Underwood opening. Seems a miss. — J W (@wehmanjonathan) January 15, 2024

Underwood recently wished everyone in the playoffs luck on social media, writing, “What another great regular season of [NFL] football and being part of [Sunday Night Football] each week! Good luck to all in the playoffs!”

Fans Are All Abuzz About Carrie Underwood’s Theme Song

NFL fans and Carrie Underwood fans now go hand in hand. The Country star has made a significant impact on players and football fans for the past 11 years. According to Underwood, she records different versions of the theme song at one time. She covers every Sunday night matchup during the regular season.

Underwood recently shared her own response to the theme song, telling The Morning Mashup last month that her favorite part of the song is when players share how inspiring it is for them. For example, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs recently thanked her for her contribution to the NFL.

“I think my favorite is when … it kind of dawns on me that it’s like, before these guys were playing in Sunday Night Football games, they were watching Sunday Night Football,” Carrie Underwood said. “And I’ve been [recording the theme for] 11 years, so some of these guys were younger, watching these football games, just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, if I could be on Sunday Night Football.’ And then, when they get there, I’m a little part of their journey, which is really cool.”

