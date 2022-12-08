Billy Strings Announces 2023 Spring Tour Dates

The Grammy Award-winning musician Billy Strings has announced new 2023 spring tour dates.

The artist, who also recently announced winter 2023 dates, released a new album, Me/And/Dad, which he recorded with his father, Terry Barber.

Tickets for the 22 new shows go on sale this Friday.

Upcoming stops include Mobile’s Mobile Civic Center (two nights), Tampa’s Yuengling Center, St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (three nights), Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Austin’s Moody Center (two nights), Tulsa’s BOK Center, St. Louis’ Chaifetz Arena, and Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island among many others.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (December 9) at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The spring dates follow Strings’ winter tour, which includes 15 additional arena shows with stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights, both sold out), Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (sold out) and Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum (two nights) among others.

Additionally, Strings will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 26 for a third sold-out Nashville show. See below for the complete itinerary.

Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards, and Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards.

See the tracklist for Strings’ latest album as well as his upcoming tour dates below.



BOLD on-sale this Friday, December 9 at 10:00am local time

December 7—London, UK—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

December 8—Manchester, UK—O2 Ritz Manchester (SOLD OUT)

December 9—Dublin, Ireland—The Academy (SOLD OUT)

December 11—Glasgow, UK—Galvanizers Yard (SOLD OUT)

December 30—New Orleans, LA—Lakefront Arena

December 31—New Orleans, LA—Lakefront Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 2—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 3—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 4—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 16—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 17—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 18—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

February 22—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

February 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 25—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 26—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

March 3—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show

March 4—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 7—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 10—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena (SOLD OUT)

March 11—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum

March 12—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum

March 16—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 17—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 18—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

April 13—Southaven, MS—Landers Center

April 14—Mobile, AL—Mobile Civic Center Arena

April 15—Mobile, AL—Mobile Civic Center Arena

April 18—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center

April 20—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 21—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 22—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 17—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

May 19—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre

May 20—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 21—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 24—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl

June 2—Austin, TX—Moody Center

June 3—Austin, TX—Moody Center

June 7—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

June 9—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

June 10—Indianapolis, IN—TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 11—Indianapolis, IN—TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 13—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion

June 14—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion

June 16—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 17—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

ME/AND/DAD TRACK LIST

1. Long Journey Home (bluegrass traditional)

2. Life To Go (written by George Jones)

3. Way Downtown (written by Doc Watson)

4. Little Blossom (written by Hank Thompson)

5. Peartree (written by Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson, Gaither Carlton)

6. Stone Walls and Steel Bars (written by Ray Pennington, Roy Eugene Marcum)

7. Little White Church (written by Eugene Wellman)

8. Dig A Little Deeper (In The Well) (written by Jody Emerson, Roger Bowling)

9. Wandering Boy (written by A.P. Carter)

10. John Deere Tractor (written by Lawrence Hammond)

11. Frosty Morn (bluegrass traditional)

12. I Haven’t Seen Mary In Years (written by Damon Black)

13. Little Cabin Home On The Hill (written by Lester Flatt, Bill Monroe)

14. Heard My Mother Weeping (written by Carl Story, Lowell Blanchard)

Photo by Joshua Wilkins Black Courtesy Sacks & Co