Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music Via Social Media

Famed California-born rock band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, teased new music on the group’s social media platforms. Without note or comment, the band posted the following 18-seconds of music on Twitter to its 2.5 million followers:

The snippet appears to be a bit from an upcoming single from the band’s anticipated forthcoming album, which includes former RHCP guitarist John Frusciante back in the mix.

Though there is no further information about the new album (or the entire song), fans are expressing excitement online for the new work. In fact, the band’s bass player, Flea, shared the 18-second clip on Instagram, saying, “We been nurturing the feral animal for quite a while, it’s about time to set her free.”

In December 2019, Frusciante rejoined the band, replacing Josh Klinghoffer, who is now in the Pearl Jam touring group. So, whenever RHCP releases the new LP, it will be the first with Frusciante since the 2006 LP, Stadium Arcadium.

In October 2021, the band’s drummer Chad Smith talked about their forthcoming 12th LP, “John hasn’t been in our group in 10 years. That’s a long time. So of course it’s going to sound different, but it’s going to sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together. It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s different and new, and to me that’s great.”

And longtime Chili Peppers producer, Rick Rubin, reportedly cried when he heard Frusciante was rejoining the crew. Rubin said, “Frusciante’s back in the band and it’s unbelievable. I [was invited to] the first rehearsal after John rejoined the band and it made me cry. It was so thrilling to see that group of people back together because they made such great music for so long together and it really hit me in an emotional way.”

The Peppers have a big tour coming in 2022 with myriad big-name guests. That tour begins in June and runs through September. Read more about that HERE.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars