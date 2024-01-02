Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Hypes New Solo Music Arriving: “It’s Sounding Really Good”

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi took to his YouTube channel and social media sites on Sunday, December 31, to share a New Year’s message with fans. In the three-minute video clip, Iommi looked back at highlights from 2023, while also sharing news about some upcoming projects.

One of the main tidbits Iommi discussed was that he was continuing to write and record new music.

“I am writing and doing plenty of stuff, and it’s sounding really good,” he said. “I’m very happy with it. I might use some orchestration, I might not. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Box Set

Iommi also revealed that a planned box set he’d mentioned the previous year that will feature recordings he made during the period where singer Tony Martin was fronting Black Sabbath, has will finally see light of day in 2024.

“I’ve been informed that it’ll be out in May,” he reported. It’s been held up with paperwork and legal stuff, but anyway, it’s coming out in May now, if you’re interested, and I hope you are.”

Martin joined Black Sabbath in 1987 and was the band’s lead singer until 1997.

Black Sabbath Ballet

Iommi also recapped some of the high points for him in 2023. They included Black Sabbath – The Ballet, a dance production set to the band’s music that was put on by the U.K.’s Birmingham Royal Ballet company.

“[It] was absolutely marvelous. I mean, they’ve done such a brilliant job,” Iommi said. “And the dancers are fantastic. And, just all the people involved in it were just so into it, and it was great fun.”

The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer noted that he made appearances at some of the shows.

He added that there was talk of taking the production to the U.S. and other European countries.

“So hopefully that’ll happen, and everybody can get to see it,” Iommi said, “but it’s well worth watching. Fantastic.”

Sky TV Documentary

Among the other 2023 highlights Iommi mentioned was a documentary he starred in called Greatest Guitar Riffs that aired on the U.K. network Sky. The show includes scenes of him and his good friend, Queen’s Brian May, chatting and playing guitar together. Iommi pointed out that fans also can watch the doc on YouTube.

Jamming with The Hollywood Vampires

Iommi also mentioned that he enjoyed making a guest appearance at a show by The Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp. The guitarist played the Sabbath classic “Paranoid” with the band this past July at a show in Birmingham, U.K.

Collaboration with Serge Tankian

In addition, Iommi briefly discussed a track he recorded with System of a Down frontman Serge Tankian and Cesar Gueikian, CEO of the Gibson guitar company. The song, “Deconstruction,” was released in December, and proceeds raised by the tune are being donated to the Armenia Fund’s Artsakh Refugee Initiative.

Iommi ended his message by wishing fans “a great New Year and all the best to you all.”