Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Talks Recording New Solo Album: “It’s Almost Ready to Go”

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi recently reflected on 2022 and revealed his plans for the new year, an agenda that could involve a new solo album.

In a New Year’s message to fans shared on his YouTube channel on Jan. 1, Iommi recalled, “It’s been a good year for me, 2022, in parts anyway.” In the video, the heavy metal artist revealed, “I’ve been writing and recording. I’m having a new studio built, which I’m really pleased about. Well, actually, the studio is built, and it’s almost ready to go; I’m just waiting for some equipment.”

He explained, “Because of the war [in Ukraine], it’s sort of stopped some of the parts coming through. But we’re almost there. In another couple of weeks, I think I’ll be ready to go in and start work in there, which I’m really looking forward to writing another album.”

A new solo album from the guitarist would follow his proper solo debut, the 2000 album, Iommi. He has released a handful of collaborative efforts since, dropping a handful of albums with Glenn Hughes and Ian Gillan.

Elsewhere in the message, Iommi reflected on the past year, touching on the passing of his longtime guitar tech, his performances at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games, and the two tracks he recorded for former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne’s new album, Patient Number 9.

The new year brings even more for the guitarist, he assured, adding news of the re-issuing of Black Sabbath’s Tony Martin-era albums.

“Of course, we’re gonna have the Tony Martin box set and Cozy Powell and Neil Murray,” he explained. “And I’m looking forward to that because a lot of people have asked about that, which is great … The next thing will be the Tony Martin and then my solo stuff.”

Iommi closed out his message, saying, “So it’s gonna be busy again. But it’s great. And it’s nice to be doing the interviews and talking about what we did and all the rest of stuff.”

Watch his full New Year’s message below.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage