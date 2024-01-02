Luke Combs Shares Snippet of New Song “Plant a Seed,” Tells His Fans “Sorry for All the Dad Songs”

Luke Combs capped off 2023 by sharing new music with his fans. The award-winning country singer took to social media to share an impromptu performance of an unreleased song on Sunday (December 31). The song sees Combs once again shying away from beer-soaked bar anthems and tapping into the creative vein of fatherhood. Watch him sing “Plant a Seed” below.

Combs shared the new track in an Instagram post that featured a video of him playing the song alongside a caption that explained the origin of the song. In the caption, Combs explains that songwriter Wyatt McCubbin sent him the song “a while back.” McCubbin co-penned the song with Jeff Hyde and Rob Snyder.

“Last night, it was in my head and I couldn’t sleep so I got up and messed around with it for a few hours,” Combs continued. “Been singing it to myself all morning and as I watched the boys while Nicole got a shower in, I recorded this.” In the video, fans can see the family dog climbing on the couch and hear one of Combs’ boys adding a little vocal accompaniment.

“Hope y’all like it and sorry for all the dad songs but that’s where I’m at these days and I couldn’t be happier about it. A lot more songs to come soon,” he concluded.

In the video, Combs finger-picks his guitar while singing the heartfelt song about raising kids. The lyrics sound like advice that a parent of adult children would pass down to someone with little ones at home. Lines like Remember it’s about the journey / Don’t fill your days with worry. / Sure, them youngins drive you crazy, but you’ll miss ‘em when they’re gone capture the spirit of the verse he shared.

The Continued Evolution of Luke Combs

On his most recent albums, Combs has gradually moved away from party anthems like “Beer Never Broke My Heart” to songs about being a family man. Songs like “Love You Anyway,” “5 Leaf Clover,” and “You Found Yours” from his 2023 release Gettin’ Old illustrate where the North Carolina native is in his life today. “Plant a Seed” sees him dipping deeper into that well.

Featured Image by Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

