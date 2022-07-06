Blackpink to Embark on “The Largest World Tour in the History of a K-Pop Girl Group”

The K-Pop world is abuzz with news of the four-member girl group, Blackpink.

The quartet—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—has been making waves not only in South Korea where the band first got its start in 2016 but in the United States, too. After the massive success of BTS in the States, Blackpink is leading the K-Pop female artist movement. (It’s about time if you ask us.)

For instance, Blackpink was the first K-Pop girl group to perform at the California music festival, Coachella, in 2019 and is the highest-charting female Korean group on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their song “How You Like That” had a few viral moments in the States and Europe, and before that, the girls collaborated with pop star Dua Lipa for the song “Kiss and Make Up.”

And now, Blackpink is breaking records once again.

According to the band’s label, YG Entertainment, Blackpink is preparing for a world tour of monstrous magnitude.

“A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” YG Entertainment said in a press statement. “On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.” YG Entertainment also confirmed that the group is in the “final stages of recording a new album.”

Blackpink’s debut Korean album, The Album, was released in 2020 and includes the hit “How You Like That” as well as collaborative songs “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez and “Bet You Wanna” with Cardi B.

In other Blackpink news, the band recently became the first-ever music act to hit 75 million subscribers on YouTube. The girls beat out Justin Bieber to garner the title. (Bieber has 69.4 million subscribers as of this writing.)

Keep a close eye (ear?) on Blackpink. We have a feeling this girl squad has a lot planned for its fans.