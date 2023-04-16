Blackpink Adds New North American Tour Dates

Blackpink is heading back to North America.

At midnight on Sunday (April 16), the K-Pop group of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa announced on their website that they’ll be returning to the U.S. on the new leg of their Born Pink World Tour that takes them to four cities in August 2023.

The 4-date trek kicks off on August 12 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, followed by stops at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, before wrapping up at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on August 26.

Fans can register for the Blink Membership presale that ends on April 23 at 10 p.m. ET, while the general presale ends on April 25 at the same time. Tickets will be available to the general public at a later date.

Blackpink launched the World Tour in October 2022 in their native country of South Korea and have visited four continents along the way. In October and November 2022, the group stopped in six cities in the U.S.: Dallas and Houston, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, Newark, New Jersey, and Los Angeles. They have a previously announced two-night stay in Mexico City at Foro Sol on April 26 and 27.

“A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” Blackpink’s label YG Entertainment shared in a statement when the tour was announced. “On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

Since they came onto the music scene in 2016, Blackpink has become a phenomenon across the globe. Known for their hits “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez, “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” Blackpink has released two studio albums, 2020 debut The Album and 2022 follow up Born Pink.

