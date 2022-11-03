Blake Shelton Announces ‘Cheers, It’s Christmas’ Deluxe Album

Christmas comes early for Blake Shelton as the singer unveils an extended edition of his 2012 holiday album this month. Cheers, It’s Christmas (Super Deluxe) will be available on Nov. 11. The 20-track project includes collaborations with Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, and Michael Bublé.

Cheers, It’s Christmas (Super Deluxe) features three new songs: “Up On the House Top,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” and “Cheer for the Elves,” which was initially written and recorded by wife Gwen Stefani and included on her 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Shelton’s mother, Dorothy Shackleford, is featured on “Time for Me to Come Home.”

“During the holidays I always celebrate traditions and add new things, so cheers to some new music,” Shelton said in a statement. “After all, what is Christmas without it? I just want to thank everyone for including my music in your festive playlists all these years. It really is ‘the most wonderful time of the year.’”

We're in the super deluxe spirit this year, y'all!!! "Cheers, it's Christmas (Super Deluxe)" – featuring 3 new songs – is coming your way Friday, November 11th! Pre-save Blake's new Christmas album now! -Team BS https://t.co/H1M0Hhyf2Z pic.twitter.com/wUhNvaBKma — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 3, 2022

In addition to new holiday music, the singer also introduces a festive blanket and Shelton-themed Christmas ornament available for purchase via his website.

The track listing for Cheers, It’s Christmas (Super Deluxe) follows:

1. “Up On the House Top”

2. “Cheer for the Elves”

3. “Holly Jolly Christmas”

4. “Jingle Bell Rock”

5. “White Christmas”

6. “Oklahoma Christmas” (Feat. Reba)

7. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

8. “There’s a New Kid in Town” (Feat. Kelly Clarkson)

9. “Santa’s Got a Choo Choo Train”

10. “Home” (Feat. Michael Bublé)

11. “Winter Wonderland”

12. “The Christmas Song”

13. “Blue Christmas”

14. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

15. “Silver Bells” (Feat. Xenia)

16. “Time for Me to Come Home” (Feat. Dorothy Shackleford)

17. “The Very Best Time of Year” (Feat. Trypta-Phunk)

18. “Savior’s Shadow”

19. “Two Step ‘Round the Christmas Tree”

20. “Christmas Eve”

Photo: Art Streiber/NBC