Blake Shelton Calls Bodie’s Jvke Cover Possibly “The Greatest Performance” He’s Ever Seen on ‘The Voice’

Southern California contestant Bodie previously reimagined the Proclaimers‘ 1988 hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) into an alt ballad on The Voice. As the Top 10 competed for their spot in the finale on Nov. 28, taking on fan-picked songs, Bodie pushed the limits of Jvke’s hip hop and R&B ballad “Golden Hour,” effortlessly shifting from rapping and slowly building and expanding his vocals around the chorus Shine / It’s your golden hour / You slow down time / In your golden hour.

“This may be the greatest performance I’ve ever seen on this show,” gushed Bodie’s coach Blake Shelton. “This may be the hardest song I have ever heard someone try to do on this show. What you were doing in the verses, and then the way you were singing in the chorus. What? Who are you?”

Coach Camila Cabella admitted to feeling starstruck around the contestant. “You walked in here and I felt starstruck by you,” said Cabello, “and I don’t even really get star-struck anymore.”

Gwen Stefani added, “You definitely have your own lane, your own everything. I thought it was just beautiful. I’m always amazed by your voice because it’s like an alternative voice, but it does so much more than an alternative voice’.

Released in 2022 by TikTok star Jvke, real name Jake Lawson, who has been promoting his original music on the platform since 2020—including the song “Upside Down,” written with Charlie Puth—”Golden Hour” earned the artist his first song on the Billboard Hot 100. Jvke, who has more than nine million TikTok followers, and nearly 200 million streams of the song on Spotify alone, released his debut album this is what____feels like (Vol. 1-4) in April 2022.

Taking on the fan-chosen song was a bold choice for Bodie, but he’s made it a point to reimagine the music and lyrics in front of him since performing his own rendition of The Fray’s “You Found Me,” during his Blind Audition in September.

“Oh my God, you’re incredible, dude,” added Shelton following Bodie’s performance. “I don’t know what else to say.”

