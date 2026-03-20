Blake Shelton Celebrates Jason Aldean’s 31 No. 1 Hits With Poem Roasting Dustin Lynch, Luke Bryan

Moving to Nashville in 1998 from his hometown of Macon, Georgia, Jason Aldean struggled to find his footing. Frustrated after several years, he gave himself six months to establish a career before returning home to Georgia. Long story short—he signed with Broken Bow Records and released his Top 10 debut single “Hicktown” in 2005. Two decades later, Aldean just nabbed his 31st No. 1 hit with “How Far Does a Goodbye Go.”

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During BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville’s annual Country Radio Seminar event on Thursday (March 19), the two-time CMA Award winner was surprised with a party celebrating his latest accomplishment. In perhaps the highlight of the night, fellow country star Blake Shelton put his writing skills to testrest when he recited a poem he’d written in Jason Aldean’s honor.

Blake Shelton Pulls No Punches in Poem Honoring Jason Aldean

Taking the stage, the previous Entertainer of the Year presented “Jason Aldean, That’s What I Mean” by Blake Shelton. His latest work covered Aldean’s “hell of a career”—made possible, he joked, “out of the songs that I have passed on.”

@up2datecountry.live Update: @Blake Shelton wrote a humorous poem for Jason Aldean, and in it he mentions Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, and Luke Bryan. Shelton shared the poem during the BBR Music Group Night of Celebration, celebrating Aldean’s 31 number ones, at CRS 2026 #blakeshelton #jasonaldean #crs2026 ♬ original sound – up2datecountry.live

Praising the singer’s “gravelly and porous” voice, Shelton poked fun at Aldean’s previous beef with Grammy-winning singer Maren Morris. Even Dustin Lynch couldn’t dodge the “Some Beach” singer’s arrows. “Jason is the guy who made BMG the hottest label in this town,” recited Shelton. “I wish they’d stop working with Dustin Lynch. Seriously, what the f— is that sound?”

Never missing an opportunity to clown on his best frenemy, the “Ol’ Red” crooner concluded, “Congratulations, Jason, on a hell of a feat, and I pray that Luke Bryan ain’t here.”

[RELATED: Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan’s Nashville Steakhouse Shuts Down Without Warning]

Various Artists Pay Tribute to Jason Aldean

Of course, the drunken sonnet wasn’t Blake Shelton’s only contribution to Jason Aldean’s celebration. He also took the stage to perform “When She Says Baby”, another No. 1 hit from his 2012 album Night Train.

Additionally, Brian Kelley reunited onstage with former Florida Georgia Line bandmate Tyler Hubbard for the first time since their split in 2022. The pair sang Aldean’s No. 1 hit “You Make It Easy”, which they co-wrote with Morgan Wallen and Jordan Schmidt.

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville