Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan’s Nashville Steakhouse Shuts Down Without Warning

Just last week, couples took a moment to celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day. The day usually included a card, flowers, gifts, and even a nice dinner. For country music fans who happened to live in Nashville, they might have hit the town for a dinner at the E3 Chophouse, which happened to be owned by Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. Although offering a menu designed for carnivores, the establishment suddenly closed its doors. And according to former staff, there wasn’t even a warning.

Following the busy Valentine’s Day rush, employees at the E3 Chophouse believed the stress was finally over. With the final patron leaving, it would be business as usual. But sadly, that wasn’t the case when owners Aldean, Bryan, and former MLB player Adam LaRoche decided to close for the foreseeable future.

Releasing a statement, the team offered some insight into the decision. “We’re temporarily pausing operations as we evaluate what Nashville needs next. Our team is assessing market opportunities and exploring potential rebrand and re-concept strategies for the future of this location.”

The Rising Cost Of Nashville

While claiming the closing had to do with rebranding, it could be because of the rising property taxes in Nashville. According to a report, a 2024 property appraisal saw some taxes increase by 400%.

At the time, the head of the Broadway Entertainment Association, Rob Mortenson, warned that the rising cost would diminish the heart of Nashville. “These are folks that have been there for 40 years on Broadway, and, you know, they can’t pay the taxes. Their option is, I was told, we’re either going to go bankrupt or go to jail, one of the two, because we literally can’t pay the taxes.”

In 1997, Layla Vartanian watched her dream of opening Layla’s Honky Tonk bar become a reality. And in the decades that followed, she promised, “I’ve never seen an increase of any kind of property tax or any kind of tax in such a short period of time. We’re having an increase of 300-400% on these buildings down here, on our commercial buildings. Even on personal properties, residential properties, the increase is 300% and 400%.”

Former Staff Calls E3 Chophouse Owner “Useless And Dumb”

With taxes soaring, it seems E3 Chophouse’s sudden shutdown may be another sign of the mounting pressure facing Nashville businesses. But no matter the reason, employees were the real victims as one anonymous person shared, “E3 Chophouse just scr**** over its staff and closed its doors. The owners were in town and didn’t have the compassion to let staff know to be prepared for this.”

Seething over how the situation was handled, the individual labeled the owners “useless and dumb.”

Whether the closure ultimately proves temporary or permanent, the sudden shutdown has clearly left a bitter taste for those caught off guard. And while ownership may be eyeing a new concept for the space, the controversy surrounding the closure isn’t likely to fade anytime soon.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM)