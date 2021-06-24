Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Battle, Travis Barker and More, Share Support

Blink-182 vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus revealed that he’s been fighting cancer for the last three months. Hoppus shared the news on Twitter on June 23, saying “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, but at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to help get me through this.”

The 49-year-old singer, who recently shared a photo of himself on his Instagram story, showing him sitting in a chair with an IV attached to his arm, also revealed that he’s been undergoing chemotherapy for the cancer and still has more months of treatment ahead.

“I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” said Hoppus.” Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Founding Blink-182 band member, guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge also revealed that he was aware of Hoppus’ cancer diagnosis and offered his support in a post.

“I too, have been aware of [Mark Hoppus’s] cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” said DeLonge in a post. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.”

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

Television host Carson Daly, who first got to know the band during his MTV TRL days, said he was thinking and praying for his friend in an Instagram post.

“We may not speak everyday, but I hold in my heart such incredible memories of a time long ago, when we shared a stage [and] a mic doing what we both loved so much,” said Daly. “I’ve always been such a fan. You’re one of the best people I’ve met in the business and know you will kick the shit out of this and be back rocking in no time. I’m here, we’re all here, right with you on this fight.”

Travis Barker (l) and Mark Hoppus (Photo: Travis Barker / Instagram)

Daly added, “Stay positive and you’ll beat this thing with the same ease that you Tom and Trav had when you ran naked around the MTV studios back in the day. Love you bro. You got this.”

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who posted an old photo of him giving Hoppus a kiss on the cheek in his Instagram Stories with the caption “Love you @markhoppus,” also shared more support for is bandmate.

“Mark is my brother and I love and support him,” said Barker to E! News. “I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”