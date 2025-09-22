What Is the “Carson Callback”? Everything You Need To Know About ‘The Voice’s Newest Twist

While the new season of The Voice welcomed back some veteran coaches, season 28 will feature more than just a new group of contestants. Returning for another season, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé looked to take home a win. But before a winner is crowned, the coaches took their seats in the famous red chairs. And while the set and stage might look the same, the producers offered a unique challenge for season 28 that surrounded the host, Carson Daly.

Although the coaches get the final say on who they put on their team, Daly spent years as the host of The Voice. And during that time, he offered advice of his own. Always being a source of positivity for the contestants and their families, Daly quickly became a pillar on the show. But wanting to give him more responsibility besides hosting, the producers revealed the “Carson Callback.”

Carson Daly Offering More Than Positivity On The New Season Of ‘The Voice’

Breaking down the new power, Daly admitted to watching some contestants slip through the cracks when it came to their talents. Spending the majority of his professional career surrounded by music, the host knew the right sound when he heard it. The new twist for season 28 will grant Daly the power to give a contestant a second chance. “Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks. And I’ve never been able to do anything about it — until now.”

With Daly wielding new power during season 28, the coaches might come to thank the host if his insights direct them to a win. But for Reba, she explained how picking the right singers went far beyond their sound. “I have to feel it. It’s not specifically if they can do the best runs or if they’ve got the highest note only dogs can hear…But if I feel it, I mean… there’s a couple that I’d look over at these guys and they go, ‘What?’ and I don’t know why I turn, but I did.”

Don’t miss Daly showcasing his new power as a new season of The Voice airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And for those without cable, they can watch new episodes the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)