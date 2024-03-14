Billy Strings Summer Tour ‘24: How To Buy Tickets and Upcoming Dates

Grammy Award winner Billy Strings has just announced a new Summer Tour for 2024 where the bluegrass star will be performing to sold-out crowds across the States. He’s beginning the next leg of his tour in Columbus, Ohio at the Buckeye Country Superfest in June and wrapping up at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California in August.

Billy Strings has a lot of shows outside of his summer tour as well. This summer leg is another the artist is adding to his extensive list of concerts this year. He just got nominated for another Grammy Award too, so it’s easy to see why everyone wants to check out the one and only Billy Strings.

Billy Strings is one of the hottest names in bluegrass right now. At only 31 years old, he's already won more awards than most musicians have in their entire careers. Along with his Grammy Award and nomination, he has Americana Music Awards, International Bluegrass Music Awards, and more.

Billy Strings is one of the hottest names in bluegrass right now. At only 31 years old, he’s already won more awards than most musicians have in their entire careers. Along with his Grammy Award and nomination, he has Americana Music Awards, International Bluegrass Music Awards, and more.

While we don’t know the exact setlist for the latest run of dates, Billy Strings will probably be playing a mixture of some of his old classics like “Dust in a Baggie,” or “Summertime,” and some new songs like “Know it All” or “Long Journey Home.”

While we don't know the exact setlist for the latest run of dates, Billy Strings will probably be playing a mixture of some of his old classics like "Dust in a Baggie," or "Summertime," and some new songs like "Know it All" or "Long Journey Home."

04/12 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

04/13 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

04/17 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

04/19 — St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/20 — St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/21 — St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/26 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena

04/27 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena

05/11 — Conroe, TX — Big As Texas Festival

05/17 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

05/18 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

05/21 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

05/24 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

05/25 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

06/22 — Columbus, OH — Buckeye Country Superfest

06/23 — Columbus, OH — Buckeye Country Superfest

07/14 — Whitefish, MT — Under The Big Sky Festival

07/19 — Redmond, OR — FairWell Festival

07/26 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

07/27 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

07/30 — Worcester, MA — DCU Center

07/31 — Worcester, MA — DCU Center

08/02 — State College, PA — Bryce Jordan Center

08/03 — State College, PA — Bryce Jordan Center

08/10 — Quincy, WA — Outlaw Music Festival

08/17 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

08/18 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

08/23 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

08/24 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

FAQs

When do tickets for the Billy Strings Summer ‘24 Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Billy Strings’ summer shows will go on sale Friday, March 15th at 10 a.m. local time.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Billy Strings 2024 Summer Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Billy String’s 2024 Summer Tour directly through StubHub. You can also get official tickets to any of the other shows on Billy Strings’ 2024 concert run.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Billy Strings ‘24 Summer Tour?

Use code “KEY” for a chance at getting early-access tickets for Billy Strings. If you can’t get early access, all tickets will be on sale Friday, March 15th at 10 a.m. local time.

How much do Billy Strings tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 16 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Billy Strings 2024 Summer tour?

It doesn’t look like Billy Strings is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Billy Strings’ latest shows for his 2024 tour run, he may add another leg to his tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Billy Strings Summer ‘24 Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Billy Strings tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Billy Strings merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for Billy Strings’ Summer ‘24 Tour?

Billy Strings will be joined by his bandmates for his 2023 and 2024 shows, including Billy Falling, Jarrod Walker, Royal Masat, and Alex Hargreaves.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

