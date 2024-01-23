Billy Strings 2024 Tour: How to Get Tickets to Sold Out Dates

Billy Strings is currently on his latest tour and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the Grammy Award-winning singer live. He’s starting his 2024 run with a sold-out show in New York at the New York Philharmonic in February before wrapping up the tour with a couple of festival performances later in the summer.

Videos by American Songwriter

Billy Strings is one of the most decorated acts in Americana and Bluegrass. He’s won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, back-to-back Artist of the Year Awards at the Americana Music Awards, and several International Bluegrass Music Awards.

If you want to see Billy Strings live, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Strings will be joined by an array of talented acts for his 2024 tour. Fans can expect to see Chris Thile, Billy Falling, Jarrod Walker, Royal Masat, and Alex Hargreaves joining in on the fun as Billy’s bringing the whole band with him.

While his setlist isn’t confirmed, fans can hope to hear Billy String’s dip into his critically acclaimed catalog of smash hits for his 2024 tour, including “California Sober”, “While I’m Waiting Here”, and “Long Journey Home” from Strings’ Me/And/Dad album.

If you’re looking to head to a Billy Strings concert this year, we suggest buying your tickets quickly. Strings is one of the hottest acts in Bluegrass and Americana and his ticket sales reflect it. To buy your own official tickets to an electrifying Billy Strings concert, head to StubHub or click here.

02/01 – New York, New York – New York Philharmonic (Sold Out)(with Chris Thile)

02/16 – Asheville, North Carolina – ExploreAshville.com Arena (Sold Out)

02/17 – Asheville, North Carolina – ExploreAshville.com Arena (Sold Out)

02/18 – Asheville, North Carolina – ExploreAshville.com Arena (Sold Out)

02/23 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

02/24 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena (Sold Out)

02/25 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Auditorium (Sold Out)

03/01 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

03/02 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

04/12 – Tampa, Florida – Yuengling Center

04/13 – Tampa, Florida – Yuengling Center

04/17 – Savannah, Georgia – Enmarket Arena

04/19 – St. Augustine, Florida – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/20 – St. Augustine, Florida – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/21 – St. Augustine, Florida – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/26 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena

04/27 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena

05/10 – 05/12 – Conroe, Texas – Big As Texas

05/17 – Greenwood Village, Colorado – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

05/18 – Greenwood Village, Colorado – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

05/21 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Armory

05/24 – Rosemont, Illinois – Allstate Arena

05/25 – Rosemont, Illinois – Allstate Arena

06/22 – 06/24 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest

FAQs

When do tickets for the Billy Strings tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Billy Strings’ shows are on sale now at StubHub. If you can’t get tickets for a specific show, the show is probably sold out.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Billy Strings 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to Billy Strings’ 2024 tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Billy Strings 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Billy Strings 2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Billy Strings tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 20 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Billy Strings tour?

It doesn’t look like Billy Strings is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Billy Strings’ latest shows for his 2024 tour run, he may add another leg to his tour later next year. Check back for more information.

Is there an age restriction for the Billy Strings 2024 Tour concert?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Billy Strings tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Billy Strings merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Billy Strings 2024 Tour?

Billy Strings will be joined by his bandmates for his 2024 shows, including Billy Falling, Jarrod Walker, Royal Masat, and Alex Hargreaves. Chris Thile will be joining Billy Strings for a handful of shows as well.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.