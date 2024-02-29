Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan’s Outlaw Music Festival 2024: Tour Info & How To Buy Tickets

American music legends Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan have just announced The Outlaw Music Festival Tour, a touring festival dedicated to some of the greatest Americana music acts of all time. They’ll be starting the touring festival at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia in June before wrapping up at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Buffalo, New York in September.

Courtesy of Blackbird Presents and Live Nation

Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan are joining forces to bring audiences some of the hottest acts in Americana both old and new, rotating between different acts for different sets. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, and Billy Strings are just a few of the big names slated to join the tour.

If you want to see Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan live together on this history-making tour, tickets are available now through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan are two of the most decorated acts in history. Together, the pair share 22 Grammy Wins, 95 Grammy nominations, and countless Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards.

Their guests aren’t acts to ignore either. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss already have a busy year planned, selling out arenas and amphitheaters across the country. Billy Strings is on the festival lineup for a single appearance at the Gorge Amphitheatre as well, giving fans a chance to see the “California Sober” performer in action.

The Outlaw Music Festival promises to be one of the biggest events in live music in 2024. One look at the lineup and you’ll see why. Tickets are already going fast, so if you want to see this year’s stellar lineup, we recommend reserving your seats now.

You can get official tickets to see Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, and more at the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

June 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

June 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^

June 23 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

June 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^

June 28 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

June 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

June 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^

July 2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^

July 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

July 7 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium ^

July 29 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre * &

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl * &

August 3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre * &

August 4 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre * &

August 7 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater * &

August 9 – Spokane, WA – ONE Spokane Stadium * &

August 10 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre * & %

September 6 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater * #

September 7 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre * #

September 8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre * #

September 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center * #

September 12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center * #

September 14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake * #

September 15 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre * #

September 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater * #

^ with Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and Celisse

* with John Mellencamp

& with Brittney Spencer

% with Billy Strings

# with Southern Avenue

FAQs

When do tickets for The Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2024 go on sale?

Presale tickets are on sale on 2/29 at 10 a.m. using code OUTLAW24. Tickets go on general sale this Friday, 03/01 at 10 a.m. local time.

Where can I purchase official tickets to The Outlaw Music Festival Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan on The Outlaw Music Festival Tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for The Outlaw Music Festival Tour?

Yes, the current presale code is “OUTLAW24”. Typing this code in will allow you to purchase tickets early. General sale for all tickets begins Friday, 03/01 at 10 a.m. local time.

How much do Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan Outlaw Music Festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 19 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan tour?

It doesn’t look like Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, or any of the acts on The Outlaw Music Festival Tour are offering backstage passes or meet-and-greet opportunities for their latest tour. Check back later for more information.

While we’ve listed all of Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan’s latest shows for their Outlaw Music Festival 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Each of the acts on The Outlaw Music Festival has their own tour this summer as well. Check their respective websites for more details.

Is there an age restriction for The Outlaw Music Festival Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest Outlaw Music Festival tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.his

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and more Outlaw Music Festival merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan’s Tour?

Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan will be joined by different acts for different concert dates, including John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Southern Avenue, Celisse, and Brittney Spencer.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

