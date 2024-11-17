Bob Dylan and Mark Knopfler’s Collaboration on ‘Infidels’ Was Full of Conflict, Confrontation, and Creative Differences

Bob Dylan’s ’80s phase was far from “on par” with what fans seemingly knew him for. However, is that a surprise? The voice of a generation has always been one to subvert what people expected of him and try something entirely new. Even if it tainted his life, legacy, and music. Well, out of all the albums he released in the ’80s, Infidels didn’t tarnish any of things. It was one of the few albums from that Dylan era that still regularly is paid respect.

Despite its relative success, the album did not come easy for Dylan or Dire Straits guitarist, Mark Knopfler. Dylan reached out to Knopfler to produce Infidels due to Dire Straits’ radio-friendly recording style and the success it entailed. And Dylan, who was reportedly out of touch, needed a helping hand keeping up with the decade that was not owned by him. Although, the sessions between Mark Knopfler and Bob Dylan were not educational-friendly ones. Rather, they were contentious to the utmost degree.

The Miles of Misunderstanding

Sitting in on the session was Dire Straits’ producer, Neil Dorfman, who recalled Dylan as being, “A little shocked at the way Mark and I worked,” per Uncut. Dorfman added, “My impression is that Bob always has, and always will want a very immediate approach. He gets very easily bored” and “In that respect, I think Infidels was not the most comfortable situation for either Bob or Mark.”

Thanks to Dylan’s impromptu approach and Knopfler’s deliberate one, the collaboration seemingly took a toll on both parties. Knopfler, who was under the impression that he would have lots of input, seemingly had little to none. Dylan took full reins of the project and threw his somewhat high-maintenance creative attitude directly onto Knopfler. Dorfman recalls, “If things were going maybe too well, in somebody else’s definition, he would consciously make an effort to make that stop.” “It was just his way of saying, ‘I’m bored with this, I don’t want to do this particular song anymore.’”

Thanks to Dylan’s domineering and contradicting ways, Knopfler knew his role as an orthodox producer was completely obsolete. “I could feel the air just sort of going out of Mark a little bit when he realized that the traditional role of the producer was not going to be in play on this record” Frustrating, as Knopfler saw this as an opportunity to make a one of a kind album with a one of a kind Bob Dylan. Regardless of the strife, the album scored both musicians a chart-placing gold record.

