Bob Dylan Set to Release ‘Bootleg Series Vol. 16,’ Shares Trailer

Just a day after Bob Dylan streamed a very film noir-inspired concert special Shadow Kingdom, his first live performance since December 2019—concluding 78 shows that year—and following the halt of his Never Ending Tour in 2020 around the pandemic, the 80-year-old singer-songwriter is not slowing down and is set to release the next installment of his Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 on Sept. 17.

Titled Springtime in New York, Dylan’s Bootleg Series Vol. 16, available as a 2 LP or CD set, captures the music and times of the artist between 1980 through 1985 and follows Vol. 15: Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969, released in 2019.

Bootleg Series Vol. 16 features outtakes, rehearsal recordings, and previously unreleased tracks that never made the cut, in addition to never-before-seen photographs of the artist and Dylan’s extensive liner notes covering each song track-by-track.

In 2020, Dylan released his 39th album Rough and Rowdy Ways, and earlier this year, Dylan released Bob Dylan – 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection), a three-disc collection featuring previously unreleased outtakes from the Self Portrait and New Morning sessions and the complete May 1, 1970 studio recordings with George Harrison with the pair performing nine tracks.