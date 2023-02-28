Bon Iver Plots U.S. Tour This August

Bon Iver is traversing the globe this spring and summer before bringing it all back home to the United States.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Through the month of August, the Wisconsin-formed, Justin Vernon-fronted band will make their way across the country with stops in Duluth, Minnesota; Seattle, Washington; and more cities before closing out the leg at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts for the three-day Beach Road Weekend. This U.S. stint will arrive after the band’s Australian and European treks through the months of March and June respectively.

Bon Iver made their return to the stage last year, embarking on a 23-date amphitheater tour across North America before traipsing across Great Britain and Europe. Last year also saw the group release a 10th-anniversary edition of their sophomore album, Bon Iver, Bon Iver.

Tickets for U.S. dates will be available for public on-sale Friday (March 3) at 10:00 a.m. local time. See a full list of upcoming gigs below.

Mar. 2 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

Mar. 4 — Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Mar. 5 — Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Mar. 10 — Adelaide, Australia @ WOMADelaide

Jun. 2 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Sounds

Jun. 4 — Paris, France @ We Love Green

Jun. 8 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Syd for Solen

Jun. 10 — Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

Jun. 14 — Vienna, Austra @ Open Air Arena Wien

Jun. 15 — Zürich, Switzerland @ The Hall

Jun. 17 — Lido di Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate Festival

Jun. 19 — Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!rasen

Aug. 2 — Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park

Aug. 4 — St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

Aug. 5 — Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

Aug. 8 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Aug. 9 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

Aug. 11 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanic Garden

Aug. 12 — Seattle, WA @ Day in Day Out

Aug. 12 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 13 — Seattle, WA @ Day in Day Out

Aug. 25-27 — Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage