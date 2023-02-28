Bon Iver Plots U.S. Tour This August

Bon Iver is traversing the globe this spring and summer before bringing it all back home to the United States.
Through the month of August, the Wisconsin-formed, Justin Vernon-fronted band will make their way across the country with stops in Duluth, Minnesota; Seattle, Washington; and more cities before closing out the leg at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts for the three-day Beach Road Weekend. This U.S. stint will arrive after the band’s Australian and European treks through the months of March and June respectively.
Bon Iver made their return to the stage last year, embarking on a 23-date amphitheater tour across North America before traipsing across Great Britain and Europe. Last year also saw the group release a 10th-anniversary edition of their sophomore album, Bon Iver, Bon Iver.
Tickets for U.S. dates will be available for public on-sale Friday (March 3) at 10:00 a.m. local time. See a full list of upcoming gigs below.
Upcoming Tour Dates
Mar. 2 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
Mar. 4 — Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Mar. 5 — Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Mar. 10 — Adelaide, Australia @ WOMADelaide
Jun. 2 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Sounds
Jun. 4 — Paris, France @ We Love Green
Jun. 8 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Syd for Solen
Jun. 10 — Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla
Jun. 14 — Vienna, Austra @ Open Air Arena Wien
Jun. 15 — Zürich, Switzerland @ The Hall
Jun. 17 — Lido di Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate Festival
Jun. 19 — Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!rasen
Aug. 2 — Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park
Aug. 4 — St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
Aug. 5 — Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
Aug. 8 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Aug. 9 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
Aug. 11 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanic Garden
Aug. 12 — Seattle, WA @ Day in Day Out
Aug. 12 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 13 — Seattle, WA @ Day in Day Out
Aug. 25-27 — Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage