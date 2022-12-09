Goose Map Out Spring 2023 Tour

Goose is taking flight. The psych-rock jam band have mapped out a 2023 tour that will criss-cross the country beginning next spring.

In support of their latest album, Dripfield, the Connecticut-based quintet’s 14-city, 20-show run is set to kick off in late March, following their sold-out five-night run at Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theater. Their spring tour will come to a close in late April with a handful of headlining festival dates scheduled to follow throughout next year.

See a full list of 2023 tour and festival dates, below. General on-sale for the recently announced shows begin Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Watch the band perform the title track from Dripfield on a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, below.

Jan. 14-17 – Riviera Cancun, MX @ Playing in the Sand

Mar. 2 – 5 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival

Mar. 8 – 12 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Mar. 23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Mar. 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Mar. 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Mar. 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Mar. 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Apr. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Apr. 2 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

Apr. 13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Apr. 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Apr. 15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Apr. 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Apr. 18 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

Apr. 19 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

Apr. 21 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Apr. 22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Apr. 23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Apr. 25 – Eugene, OR @ The McDonald Theatre

Apr. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Apr. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Apr. 29 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Jun. 22 – 25 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

Jun. 29 – Jul. 1 – Garrettsville, OH @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival

Jul. 26 – 30 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

Courtesy of Big Hassle