Bon Iver Announces 2022 Amphitheater Tour Dates

It’s official! Bon Iver has revealed that they will be hitting the road in 2022 for their first tour in over 2 years.

The 23-date trek, which will consist of a series of amphitheater performances, will kick off on March 30 in Mesa, Arizona, making stops in Houston, New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta and Nashville, before heading overseas to Ireland, England, and Spain.

The band, which includes Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Andy Fitzpatrick, will find support from opening acts Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman.

Tickets to Bon Iver’s 2022 Spring-Summer Tour will be available Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM local time. Find all dates and additional information here. Each date will highlight the work of different charitable partners, via Bon Iver’s own 2 A Billion campaign,

In addition, Bon Iver will release Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) on March 25th, featuring five songs from Justin Vernon and Sean Carey’s AIR Studios session.

Pre-order the album here.

Bon Iver – 2022 Tour Dates

3/30 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre*

4/1 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/2 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/3 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

4/5 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

4/8 – New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square*

4/9 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

4/12 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*

4/14 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

4/15 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

6/3 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium**6/4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE**

6/7 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater**

6/8 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition**

6/10 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point**

6/11 – East Providence, RI – Bold Point Park**

6/12 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**

6/15 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre**

6/17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park**

6/18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

6/21 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

6/24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater**

6/25 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit**

10/16 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena^1

0/19 – Leeds, GB – First Direct Arena^

10/20 – Glasgow, GB – The SSE Hydro^

10/24 – Manchester, GB – AO Arena^

10/25 – London, GB – SSE Arena Wembley^

10/26 – London, GB – SSE Arena Wembley

10/31 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

11/2 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome^

11/3 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis^11/5 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum^

11/7 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi^

11/9 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center^

11/11 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

^ *w/ Dijon

**w/ Bonny Light Horseman

^w/ Carm

