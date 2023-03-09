The Cure Plot North American Tour This Summer

It has been nearly a decade since The Cure graced North America with a full-blown tour. Now, the British new-wave post-punks are plotting an extensive cross-country trek slated for this summer.

In May, the band will embark on their 30-date Shows of a Lost World Tour, the same tour they played across Europe last year which saw the outfit debut a handful of new songs.

Most of May and all of June will see the band traipse across North America, playing big venues like the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden. Their stint stateside will come to a close on the first of July. The Twilight Sad will join them as support along the way.

Aside from a smattering of festival dates here and there, The Cure’s last North American tour took place in 2016. There has been consistence teasing of a new album in the works, a follow-up to their 2008 release, 4:13 Dream.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will be available Wednesday, March 15. See a full list of upcoming dates below.

May 10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smootie King Center *

May 12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

May 13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

May 14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

May 16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

May 20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre *

May 23-25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

May 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

Jun. 1 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

Jun. 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

Jun. 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

Jun. 6 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Jun. 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ XCel Energy Center *

Jun. 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

Jun. 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

Jun. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center *

Jun. 14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

Jun. 16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

Jun. 18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

Jun. 20-22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

Jun. 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

Jun. 25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Jun. 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Jun. 29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

Jul. 1 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena *

* with the Twilight Sad

Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images