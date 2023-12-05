Bon Jovi Captures the Festive Feeling of “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” with New Music Video

Last month, Bon Jovi released a new holiday track called “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.” It’s a bittersweet ode to a holiday without that someone special. In the song, Jon sings about a Yuletide celebration complete with gifts, family, and friends. However, the holiday just isn’t right with that certain someone missing. Today, the band released an official music video that captures the vibe of the song almost perfectly. Check it out below.

The video takes place in a bar that is fully decorated for the holiday. The patrons seem to be having a good time. They share drinks and laughs and sing karaoke. Then, as the video goes on, it starts to show a few bar patrons who aren’t feeling the spirit. It’s this juxtaposition between holiday celebration and seemingly drinking to numb the pain of loss that nails the bittersweet vibe of “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.”

A Closer Look at Bon Jovi’s “Christmas Isn’t Christmas”

Jon Bon Jovi talked about the origin of the song in a press release. “’Christmas Isn’t Christmas’ is a song I wrote about family. The sentiment is that Christmas really isn’t Christmas without YOU which can bring up a lot of memories for people. I also like to turn it around and know that because of you Christmas IS Christmas,” he said.

He talked a little more about the origin of the song in a social media post after its initial release. He revealed that he wrote the song two years ago. At the time, his parents were ill which kept them from gathering for the holiday. “It was a tough day in the house,” he said. “My dad and mom had both taken ill, and I wrote this as a gift to my parents and my children,” Bon Jovi added.

“The gift was that Christmas was bringing everyone together and while we weren’t all together, we can only be there in our memories, and in our thoughts, and our prayers.”

