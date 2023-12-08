Watch: Wynonna Judd Delivers a Stunning Solo Rendition of “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” During ‘Christmas at the Opry’

Tonight (December 7) Wynonna Judd hosted Christmas at the Opry. However, she wasn’t content to host the night of holiday cheer. She also took the stage for a handful of performances. You can watch her stunning solo rendition of “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” below.

Before the performance, Judd noted that she’d been singing this song since she was a child and it showed. She delivered a flawless performance of the bluegrass-tinged classic. Hearing her sing the song standing in the hallowed Circle was a healthy dose of holiday cheer.

Wynonna recently released her rendition of this holiday classic. However, it has been in her repertoire for decades. “’Beautiful Star of Bethlehem’ is one of the first Christmas songs I ever remember singing with Mom,” she said in a statement. “We recorded it in 1987 for Christmas Time with The Judds, and I still sing it to this day,” she added.

How Wynonna Judd Celebrates Christmas

In a promo video for Christmas at the Opry, Judd shared how she likes to spend Christmas. “My Christmas tradition is really simple,” she said. “I come home, and I’ll be honest with you, I try to stay in my pajamas for at least a week,” she continued.

“I just play with my grandbaby and I try to stay fully present and in the moment.”

Additionally, the Country Music Hall of Famer talked about what Christmas was like when she was young. “We struggled, but yet the music filled our living room. It made us all believe in a higher power,” she recalled. “We had nothing. We were on welfare and we just sang.”

Judd is a walking testament to the power of music. When her family had nothing, they shared songs to make the holiday bright. More recently, when her mother Naomi died, she leaned on music and the fans to get her through.

Where some would hide away from the world and grieve, Wynonna chose to continue The Judds’ Final Tour. She enlisted some of her talented friends and pushed forward with the tour to honor her late mother.

