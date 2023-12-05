Queens Of The Stone Age 2024 World Tour: How To Get Tickets And Upcoming Dates

Legends of rock Queens Of The Stone Age are set to continue their The End Is Nero Tour with some new dates, this time visiting Japan, Australia, and more. They’ll be performing in the States again as well, so if you’re in America check the first link above for tickets.

They’ll be starting this leg of their The End Is Nero Tour in Phoenix, Arizona at the Arizona Financial Theatre in December before wrapping up in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Way Out West Festival.

If you’re looking to see Queens Of The Stone Age live in North America, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Tickets for their international dates, including all Australian and European shows, can be found through Viagogo.

Queens Of The Stone Age have brought some impressive acts with them on the road, including The Armed, Jehnny Beth, the Viagra Boys, and Phantogram. They haven’t announced who they’re bringing on this leg of the tour, so fans will have to go to a concert near them to find out.

The powerful rock band is known for selling out shows and providing their fans with heart-pounding performances. They’ve been active for nearly 30 years and just got a Grammy nomination for their latest album In Times New Roman…, proving that the Queens Of The Stone Age are better than ever.

If you want to see one of the strongest performers in rock live, act fast. Tickets are moving quickly for both their American and International dates, so wherever you are, buy your tickets now and hear “A Song For The Dead” live and in person.

Tickets for their North American tour dates can be found through StubHub while tickets for their international performances can be found directly through Viagogo.

12/05 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre

12/06 – El Paso, Texas – Abraham Chavez Theatre

12/08 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

12/09 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

12/10 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12/12 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Revel

12/15 – San Diego, California – Viejas Arena

12/16 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

02/05 – Osaka, Japan – Zepp Namba Osaka

02/07 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome City Hall

02/10 – Perth, Western Australia, Australia – Red Hill Auditorium

02/13 – Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

02/16 – Hobart, Tasmania, Australia – Mona Lawns

02/18 – Torquay, Victoria, Australia – Torquay Common

02/19 – Melbourne, Victoria, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl

02/21 – Sydney, New South Wales, Australia – The Hordern Pavilion (Sold Out)

02/22 – Sydney, New South Wales, Australia – The Hordern Pavilion

02/24 – Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia – Broadwater Parklands

02/25 – Brisbane, Queensland, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall (Sold Out)

02/26 – Brisbane, Queensland, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

02/29 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

03/01 – Wellington, New Zealand – TSB Arena

03/03 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Wolfbrook Arena

05/02 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Red Hat Amphitheater

05/04 – Atlanta, Georgia – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/11 – Daytona Beach, Florida – Welcome to Rockville

06/07 – Nurberg, Germany – Rock am Ring

06/09 – Nuremberg, Germany – Rock im Park

06/14 – Leicestershire, United Kingdom – Download Festival

06/16 – Leicestershire, United Kingdom – Download Festival

06/20 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain – Azkena Rock Festival

06/22 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain – Azkena Rock Festival

06/26 – Barcelona, Spain – Alma Festival

06/27 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

06/30 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

07/10 – Vitrolles, France – Jardin Sonore Festival

07/11 – Trenčín, Slovakia – Pohoda Festival

07/13 – Trenčín, Slovakia – Pohoda Festival

07/17 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Colours of Ostrava

08/08 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West Festival

08/10 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West Festival

08/09 – Oslo, Norway – Oya Festival

08/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Syd for Solen

FAQs

When do tickets for the Queens of the Stone Age The End is Nero tour go on sale?

Tickets for the latest tour by Queens of the Stone Age are on sale now. Some of their shows are already sold out, so if you want to see the band live we recommend getting your tickets now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Queens of the Stone Age 2023-2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets for Queens of the Stone Age’s latest tour through StubHub for North American dates and Viagogo for International dates.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Queens of the Stone Age The End Is Nero 2023-2024 World Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for The End Is Nero tour as

tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Queens of the Stone Age tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Check Viagogo for any international dates.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 12 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

Viagogo has a limit of 8 tickets for certain venues. If you want to see Queens of the Stone Age live, buy your tickets before they inevitably sell out.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Queens of the Stone Age The End Is Nero 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Queens of the Stone Age are offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for their latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates Queens of the Stone Age have announced for their latest run of shows, they have just rescheduled some shows they weren’t able to do in 2023 and now can in 2024. Check back again to see if they’ve added more shows.

Is there an age restriction for the Queens of the Stone Age The End Is Nero 2023-2024 Tour concert?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Queens of the Stone Age tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation. For international venues, check through Viagogo.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Queens of the Stone Age merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Queens of the Stone Age The End Is Nero 2024 World Tour?

Queens of the Stone Age has a wide range of openers, depending on the country and area they’re playing in. For the Southwest of America, they’re having Spiritualized join them. In Ireland, the band will be joined by Deep Tan and The Chats.

They were previously joined by the Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here. If you’re looking to avoid scams and counterfeit tickets at a Queens of the Stone Age international show, head to Viagogo or click here.

Photo by Pedro Gomes/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.