Bonnie Raitt Performs New Single, “Made Up Mind,” From Forthcoming LP on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Bonnie Raitt performed her recent single, “Made Up Mind,” from her upcoming LP, Just Like That, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Raitt delivered the bluesy, self-produced single alongside her band just after her win at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Released in February, “Made Up Mind” is the first single from Raitt’s upcoming LP, out April 22 from Redwing Records (pre-save HERE). Raitt produced the record herself in California last summer alongside mixing engineer Ryan Freeland. Joining her on this new album are a collection of musicians Raitt has worked with in the past, including bassist James “Hutch” Hutchinson, drummer Ricky Fataar, keyboardist and backing vocalist Glenn Patscha, and guitarist Kenny Greenberg.

“On this record, I wanted to stretch,” Raitt noted in a statement. “I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before.”

Just Like That is Raitt’s first album since her 2016 release, Dig In Deep.

An 11-time Grammy award winner, the blues singer was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. “It was unexpected, and I’m delighted that I can do it while I’m still working,” she said. “It’s a great sign of validation, and I’m very grateful.”

Raitt begins her Just Like That Tour this month (April) through the summer, with special guests Lucinda Williams and Mavis Staples joining on select dates. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Watch Bonnie Raitt’s live performance of “Made Up Mind” below.

Bonnie Raitt (Photo: Marina Chavez)