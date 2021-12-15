Bonnie Raitt Set for ‘Just Like That’ Tour in 2022 with Lucinda Williams, NRBQ

Bonnie Raitt will hit the road in 2022 for an extensive North American tour in support of her upcoming album, Just Like That…, out Jan 28.

Marking Raitt’s first live performances since 2019, the tour kicks off on March 28 in Modesto, CA, and will run through November with more venues and guest artists revealed in the coming months.

Joining Raitt during the April dates are rock quartet NRBQ with Lucinda Williams as a special guest for the May and June dates.

“I’m excited to share the stage with Lucinda,” said Raitt in a statement. “Having been a fan from afar for years, it’s great that we’re finally getting to tour together next year. Can’t wait to hit the road.”

In conjunction with Raitt’s Green Highway campaign and the Guacamole Fund, the singer will also donate one dollar from every ticket sold to grassroots organizations focused on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and music education.

Bonnie Raitt will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Nominees reception on Jan. 30, 2022. The 10-time Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will join Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, and Talking Heads at the 2022 ceremony.

For a full list of 2022 Just Like That… tour dates click here.

Photo: Susan J. Weiand / Shorefire