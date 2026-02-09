Kid Rock Honors His Faith, Pays Tribute to the Bible With a Moving Cody Johnson Cover at the All-American Halftime Show

Although fans have criticized the Super Bowl Halftime Show in the past, nothing compared to when the NFL announced Bad Bunny as the halftime performer. That announcement caused an online debate that continues today. But aside from all the opinions and criticism, Turning Point USA teamed up with Kid Rock to produce their own All-American Halftime Show. Garnering millions of views, Kid Rock used the moment to not highlight his own career but his Christian faith as he urged fans to dust off that “book that’s sitting in your house.”

Throughout the All-American Halftime Show, the event featured special performances by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, and Kid Rock. While performing songs like the 1999 hit “Bawitdaba”, it was near the end of the show that the singer offered a cover of Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t.”

But instead of singing Johnson’s lyrics, Rock added some words of his own as he insisted, “There’s a book that’s sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off. There’s a man who died for all our sins hanging from the cross. You can give your life to Jesus, and he’ll give you a second chance…”

Kid Rock Embraces The Hate With “Til Ya Can’t”

During the special broadcast, over six million people watched on YouTube. That number climbed to over 19 million since being uploaded. Just like the Super Bowl, fans shared their criticism and praise for the All-American Halftime Show. But caring little about the backlash, Kid Rock promoted his own cover of “Til Ya Can’t.” He wrote, “If you enjoyed our version of “Til Ya Can’t” on The TPUSA All American Halftime – Our studio recording of it will be available to purchase or stream at midnight tonight!’

As for fans, they praised Kid Rock’s cover, writing, “I love this song so much. I literally cried because it touched my heart.” Another person continued, “It was great!!! Thank you guys.”

Again, it wasn’t all praise for Kid Rock. Still, the country singer posted another message. And this time – it was from Kobe Bryant. “Learn to love the hate. Embrace it. Enjoy it. You earned it. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and everyone should have one about you. Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones.”

The All-American Halftime Show ultimately gave Kid Rock the chance to spotlight his faith in front of a massive audience, while fans on both sides made their voices heard online. Whether viewers tuned in for the music, the message, or the controversy, the night showed that halftime has become a stage for culture as much as entertainment.

