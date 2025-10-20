Born on This Day in 1908, the First Singing Cowboy and Presidential Candidate Covered by Burl Ives, Elvis Presley, and Jimmy Dean

On this day (October 20) in 1908, Stuart Hamblen was born in Kellyville, Texas. He one of radio’s first singing cowboys, a prolific songwriter, and the first American artist to ink a deal with Decca Records. Hie songs have been covered by countless artists over the years.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hamblen’s childhood was steeped in cowboy tradition, according to the Texas State Historical Association. He learned songs and stories from both Black and white workers on the local farms. He also learned to rope and ride. He also worked rodeos. However, he wasn’t roping or riding. Instead, he found early success as a singer at the events.

[RELATED: Born on This Day in 1907, the Trailblazing Singing Cowboy Who Owned Multiple TV Stations and a Major League Baseball Team]

At the age of 18, Hamblen followed his passion for country music to KFYO radio in Abilene, Texas. There, he became radio’s first singing cowboy. Three years later, he traveled to New Jersey and recorded several sides for the Victor Talking Machine Company. Then, he moved to Los Angeles and took on the Cowboy Joe persona on KFI. He was likely the first singing cowboy to grace the airwaves on the West Coast.

In 1934, Hamblen became the first artist signed to the American branch of Decca Records. He released several singles through the company. However, he remained focused on his radio career.

Stuart Hamblen Runs for President

Stuart Hamblen had trouble dealing with the pressures of his fame. As a result, he turned to alcohol. Before long, he was drinking too much. Fortunately for him, he was a lucrative partner for his sponsors, who regularly bailed him out of jail. Then, in the late 1940s or early 1950s, his wife introduced him to the preaching of Billy Graham.

After attending one of Graham’s revival sermons, Hamblen turned his life around. He stopped drinking, sold the race horses he’d been breeding, and stopped smoking. By 1952, he was the host of the nationally-syndicated Cowboy Church of the Air. However, sponsors cut off the show’s cashflow when Hamblen refused to air a beer ad.

While the decision was bad for his radio career, it opened a new door for him. The Prohibition Party contacted him and convinced him to be their presidential candidate. He got more votes than any Prohibition candidate in the past. However, Dwight D. Eisenhower still won the election.

Hamblen’s Gospel Career

While Hamblen had a handful of hits early in his career, he didn’t see real success as a recording artist until he began writing and releasing gospel music. His most popular song is “This Ole House,” which was covered by the likes of Burl Ives and Rosemary Clooney.

He also had hits with “It’s No Secret (What God Can Do),” “Open Up Your Heart (And Let the Sunshine In),” and his original rendition of “This Ole House.”

Hamblen continued to release music until the mid-1970s. He also hosted a revived Cowboy Church of the Air. Additionally, Hamblen and his wife hosted a TV show in which they shared the teachings of the Bible through songs and cowboy-themed stories.

Stuart Hamblen died in March 1989 from brain cancer. He was 80 years old.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images