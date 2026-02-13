Born on This Day in 1919, the Country Singer and Radio Personality Who Rose to Fame After a Song About the Plight of Coal Miners Became a Massive Hit

On this day (February 13) in 1919, Tennessee Ernest Jennings Ford, better known as Tennessee Ernie Ford, was born in Bristol, Tennessee. After a radio career, he found fame as a regular cast member on Cliffie Stone’s Hometown Jamboree. That widespread exposure led him to a recording contract with Capitol Records, where he released several classics, including “Sixteen Tons.”

Ford found his musical talent early. As a child, he sang in choirs and played trombone in his school band. As a teenager, he started his radio career at his hometown station, WOAI. Later, he attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. When World War II came, he joined the United States Army Air Corps and served until 1946. After finishing his military service, Ford relocated to San Bernardino, California, and resumed his radio career.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ford landed an announcer job at the Pasadena-based KXLA. There, he leaned into his Appalachian accent, forming a character called Tennessee Ernie, which made him a fan favorite. The character’s popularity brought him to the attention of Cliffie Stone, who made him a member of the Hometown Jamboree TV and Radio shows. This allowed a larger audience to hear his bass-baritone voice and enjoy his humor.

Tennessee Ernie Ford’s Recording Career

In 1948, Ford inked a deal with Capitol Records and started cutting a combination of California country and novelty songs. The next year, he released his debut single, “Tennessee Border,” which peaked at No. 8 on the country chart. He also had a top 10 hit with “Smokey Mountain Boogie” and landed his first No. 1 with “Mule Train” later that year.

While Ford was able to land a handful of hits throughout the early 1950s and beyond, none were more successful than his rendition of the Merle Travis-penned “Sixteen Tons.” He released it in October 1955, and it topped the country chart for 10 weeks. Then, it crossed over to the Hot 100, where it stayed at No. 1 for eight weeks. The single sold more than four million copies.

The song’s success opened several doors for Tennessee Ernie Ford. The Ford Motor Company hired him to host their prime-time variety show, The Ford Show. He also appeared on several popular TV shows.

For a time, Ford was one of the most popular entertainers in the United States. He remained active well into the 1970s, recording country and gospel music and making guest appearances on a wide range of television and radio shows.

