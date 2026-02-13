Another Beloved Country Music Festival Bites the Dust for 2026, Hopes to Return in 2027

With a new year kicking off, fans anticipated 2026 to be packed with concerts, music festivals, and special performances. Looking at a few of the festivals to get fans excited, there was the Carolina Country Music Fest, the Florida Country Music Festival, the Country Thunder Arizona, and Stagecoach. And for country music fans in Sacramento, California, they anticipated the return of the GoldenSky Country Music Festival. Expected to return in 2026, the organizers announced the event was officially on hiatus.

Since launching the festival in 2022, GoldenSky welcomed big names like Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and numerous others. With such a robust lineup, it seemed almost absurd that the festival needed to take a break in 2026. Especially when GoldenSky also canceled last year’s festival.

Releasing a statement, GoldenSky apologized to fans, writing, “We’ve made the decision to take one additional year to ensure that GoldenSky returns at the right time and at the level our fans, artists and partners expect. Our goal is to return in 2027, and we appreciate your continued support.”

Fans Confused And Frustrated Over GoldenSky Country Music Festival

Although sharing the announcement, fans were left wondering what exactly happened.

“I don’t understand the issue. It was so great. What’s the problem?” “This is starting to feel like a toxic relationship GoldenSky.” “The lack of transparency on why they’re canceling for yet another year is what will make this festival fail.” “Horrible news two years off. Looks like we all need to find another weekend concert to attend tired of waiting for GoldenSky to come through.”

One devoted fan, like many others, wanted nothing more than transparency when it came to the festival. “I think the fans would appreciate more transparency. 2024 was great. Hell, 2023 was great. We don’t need it to be another stagecoach. The smaller feel and vibes were great. The lineup was great. At this point, people are going to lose interest.”

While the future of GoldenSky remains in limbo, the history of the festival proved its impact on country music. In 2024, the stage highlighted Turnpike Troubadours, Clint Black, Shane Smith & The Saints, Riley Green, Charles Wesley Godwin, Ashley McBryde, Shaboozey, among others.

For now, GoldenSky’s absence leaves a noticeable gap on the 2026 country festival calendar. Whether the break ultimately leads to a stronger comeback in 2027 remains to be seen, but the message from fans is already clear – they want answers.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)