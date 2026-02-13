What It Was Like Being a Fly on the Wall While Foreigner Made Their Biggest Hit, According to the Engineer Who Was There (Exclusive)

Generally speaking, an artist has little control over how the public will receive a new record. What sounds great in the studio might not translate to the masses. Alternatively, a track a musician disliked could become their biggest hit. But when it comes to the track Foreigner is best-known for, everyone in the studio knew that they were witnessing something incredible unfold.

American Songwriter sat down with acclaimed engineer Frank Filipetti ahead of his appearance in Studio Confidential, an intimate discussion series held at the Sheen Center in New York City that opens on February 14, 2026. Filipetti has worked with countless artists over his decades-long career, including KISS, The Bangles, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, and Carly Simon. He’s also worked extensively with Broadway cast recordings, mixing official Broadway albums for Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Color Purple, and Spamalot.

Needless to say, Filipetti has certainly witnessed plenty of talent in his time. But when we spoke with the engineer, he recalled a moment in the studio with Foreigner that stood out among the rest. Unsurprisingly, the song he and the band were working on was also a standout, serving as the New York City rockers’ biggest hit.

To Be a Fly on the Wall During the Making of “I Want to Know What Love Is”

Foreigner remains a staple in classic rock radio and streaming, thanks to hits like “Cold as Ice”, “Juke Box Hero”, “Hot Blooded”, and “Double Vision”. But their biggest hit—a true global smash—was a wistful, lovesick power ballad called “I Want to Know What Love Is”. The ballad was, appropriately, one of the songs that the band featured in their 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony alongside beltress and television personality Kelly Clarkson.

Frank Filipetti was working with Foreigner that day as a studio engineer. He told American Songwriter that one of the most powerful moments of the entire track happened by accident. “Jennifer Holliday was in the next room recording and came by to say hello,” he explained. “We were working on the song, and at some point, someone suggested she do a vocal with Lou. We set up two mics in the control room, we all put on headphones, and [we] started recording. What transpired was one of the most mesmerizing and unforgettable moments of my musical life.”

Filipetti described the way Holliday, of Dreamgirls fame, pushed Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm and vice versa. Calling it a “performance of the ages,” Filipetti said much of what they did in their impromptu recording session made the final cut’s outro. “I will never forget listening to that performance live in the room,” he said.

The seven-time Grammy winner will be sharing intimate studio stories like these in Studio Confidential, which opens on Valentine’s Day 2026 at the Sheen Center in New York City. Filipetti is one of seven award-winning engineers and producers who will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at their careers. Tickets are available online now.

Photo by Gus Stewart/Getty Images