Born on This Day in 1921, the Singer-Songwriter Behind the Most Famous No. 1 Hit Novelty Song of the 1950s

If you were alive at any point in the 20th century and love some good ol’ campy comedic rock and roll music, you’ve definitely heard “The Purple People Eater” from 1958. And, surprisingly enough, the star behind the rockin’ novelty song was best known for his work in country music. That star was Sheb Wooley, who was born on this very day, April 10, 1921.

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Because of the song’s success as a chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100, Wooley became known as a one-hit wonder. Technically, none of his other releases hit the Top 40 on the pop charts. But on the country side, he was as far from a one-hit wonder as he could have been. With a number of Top 40 hits on both the US and Canadian country charts, Sheb Wooley was a legend in the genre through the early 1970s. And he wasn’t a half-bad actor, either.

Let’s celebrate the life and legacy of Sheb Wooley, shall we?

The Legacy of Sheb Wooley

Shelby Fredrick Wooley was born on April 10, 1921, in Erick, Oklahoma. He formed his first band at the age of 15 called The Plainview Melody Boys. His recording career began in 1945, and early on Wooley focused on Western Swing and hillbilly tunes. By the 1960s, he began to fuse Western stylings with rhythm and blues. Though, his later-career works would boast a more commercial Nashville sound. He really could do it all!

Wooley scored a number of major hits on the country charts. His most successful song outside of “The Purple People Eater” was the 1962 hit “That’s My Pa”. That tune topped the US country chart. He also earned acclaim for the 1966 song “Almost Persuaded No. 2”, a No. 6 hit, which he released under the name Ben Colder. He released parody songs of famous country tunes, including “Shaky Breaky Car” and a parody of “D.I.V.OR.C.E.” by Tammy Wynette, among others.

Wooley is also credited with being the voice behind the famous “Wilhelm scream,” a stock recording of a scream that became extremely popular among sound effects teams. It has appeared in over 1951.

Outside of music, Wooley was also an accomplished actor. He appeared in TV series like The Range Rider, The Lone Ranger, Cheyenne, Rawhide, and others. He also appeared in a number of Western films through the end of the 20th century, from Rocky Mountain (1950) to Hoosiers (1986).

Sheb Wooley passed away on September 16, 2003, at the age of 82 in Nashville, following a brave fight against leukemia. His work in country and novelty music won’t soon be forgotten.

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