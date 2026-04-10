The Son of a 90s Country Icon Just Released a Countrified EDM Banger With an Ode to Conway Twitty

Country music has always evolved, but the latest wave feels different. With artists from pop, rock, and even hip-hop stepping into the spotlight, the genre is opening its doors wider than ever before. The result has been a sound that feels both familiar and new, blending tradition with fresh influences like Post Malone. Having already dabbled in country music before, Marshmello continues to blur the lines, proving that the genre’s newest chapter is all about collaborations and crossovers. And now, he has released his newest country track that honors Conway Twitty alongside Thomas Rhett.

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When wanting to step into country music, it always helps to have a voice rooted in the genre’s rich history. Although Marshmello comes from the world of EDM and Rhett from country, the two found common ground with their love for music. Able to blend the two genres, the result was “Where We Go.”

Growing up with Rhett Akins as a father, it seemed destined that his son would follow in his footsteps. But not wanting to live in his father’s shadow, Rhett gained his own stardom with hits like “Make Me Wanna,” “Die a Happy Man,” and “Remember You Young.” Born and raised in country music, Rhett not only brought authenticity to the track but also offered a bridge between the past and present with a tribute to Twitty.

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Thomas Rhett Introduces Country Music To EDM But Still Honors The Past

The debate continues about the current state of country music. For some, they miss the vintage sound of country music that defined their upbringing. Others tend to gravitate toward the time of party country. But no matter the opinions and tastes, country music continues to move forward, finding new ways to connect generations.

But again, merging EDM with country music sounds confusing, but “Where We Go” was still steeped in tradition. Calling back to the backroads and noon drinking, the lyrics included, “I ain’t even had a drink but I’m backroad tipsy, lose my mind every time you kiss me, I don’t care where we go as long as you’re here with me.”

With the song following the narrator ready to leave the city behind with the love of his life by his side, it appeared the only thing the two needed was a country music icon as the Rhett sang, “Hit the dashboard with a little Conway Twitty.”

Although Twitty will make any road trip worth it, the singer was anything but little. Thanks to his talents, Twitty topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart over three dozen times. It makes sense when listening to “Hello Darlin’” and “You’ve Never Been This Far Before.”

Much like Rhett, Twitty knew the importance of collaboration. Teaming up with Loretta Lynn, the two fashioned timeless songs like “Lead Me On,” “After the Fire Is Gone,” and “Feelins’.”

As a finished product, “Where We Go” doesn’t try to replace what came before – it just finds a way to stand alongside it. That’s what makes the genre great. No matter how much country music shifts, it never forgets where it came from.

(Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)