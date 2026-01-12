The Story Behind the Don Henley Solo Song That Outmatched the Eagles

When Don Henley left Eagles, I imagine he was at least a little nervous about leaving one of the biggest rock bands of all time behind. Still, there was likely no doubt in anyone’s mind (including his) that he would enjoy an amazing solo career. He definitely got there in due time. But it wasn’t until “New York Minute” dropped in 1989 that Henley really started to match the brilliance he had with Eagles.

Videos by American Songwriter

Don Henley’s “New York Minute” is, to many, an absolute masterpiece in the famed rock star’s discography. And it doesn’t sound like an Eagles imitation, either. It’s uniquely his own, with the songwriting power that one would have expected of him with the rock group behind “Hotel California”. Though, it’s worth mentioning that Henley dished out some top-notch solo tunes before “New York Minute” hit the airwaves. “Dirty Laundry”, Henley’s debut single, is a fantastic kick-off to a stellar solo career.

But there’s something about “New York Minute”, as well as the whole of The End Of The Innocence, that just hits different for many listeners.

Don Henley’s “New York Minute” Might Have Outmatched His Work With The Eagles

Don Henley wrote “New York Minute” with Danny Kortchmar and Jai Winding in 1988 before recording it for the 1989 album The End Of The Innocence. And there are a few reasons why this song is so dang good.

To start, there are some talented names on this song. Famed session bassist Pino Palladino can be heard on the fretless bass, as well as a few members of Toto. David Paich plays piano on the track and also wrote the string arrangement for the song, while Jeff Porcaro can be heard on the drums. While Henley’s lead vocals steal the show, the a cappella gospel group Take 6 handles the backing vocals gloriously.

Upon its release, this rock track was a hefty hit on the Adult Contemporary chart in the US, peaking at No. 5. It was a surprising disappointment on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 48. Personally, that sounds crazy to me. This song is an absolute bop.

Since its release, though, plenty of Henley’s contemporaries have vibed with “New York Minute”. Everyone from Herbie Hancock to The Eagles themselves have performed it.

Photo by Clive Dix/Shutterstock