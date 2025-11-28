Born on This Day in 1930, the Songwriter Partner of Dallas Frazier Who Penned Hits for Charley Pride, George Jones, and Brenda Lee

On this day (November 28) in 1930, songwriter Doodle Owens was born in Waco, Texas. After moving to Nashville in his 30s, Owens formed a songwriting partnership with Dallas Frazier. Together, they penned songs that were later recorded by Willie Nelson, Brenda Lee, Elvis Presley, and others. They also penned multiple hits for Charley Pride. He continued to write songs throughout the 1980s and ’90s, which became hits for various artists.

Videos by American Songwriter

Owens discovered his love of music at an early age. After watching films about the lives of George Gershwin and Fredric Chopin, he knew he wanted to be a songwriter. This desire to be part of the music industry didn’t fade as he aged into his teens. Instead, his passion seemed to grow stronger. According to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Owens spent many afternoons and weekends at local radio stations. There, he soaked up knowledge about the music world and tried to get his foot in the door.

[RELATED: Born on This Day in 1939, the Songwriter Who Wrote Timeless Hits for the Likes of George Jones, the Oak Ridge Boys, Merle Haggard, and Brenda Lee]

He finally found his way into the music business in his 20s. He recorded songs and appeared on television. However, he never found mainstream success. Then, Ray Price suggested he move to Nashville. As a result, he relocated to Music City at the age of 35 in 1965. Once there, he met his first songwriting partner, Dallas Frazier. Together, they wrote a long line of hit songs for some of the biggest artists in country music. Later in life, Owens teamed up with the likes of Whitey Shafer and Dennis Knutson,

Doodle Owens May Have Written Your Favorite Country Song

Fans of vintage country music may find that Doodle Owens co-wrote some of their favorite songs. After all, he has writing credits on major hits from some of the biggest names of yesteryear.

Owens and Dallas Frazier wrote multiple hits for Charley Pride. He took “(I’m So) Afraid of Losing You Again,” “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me),” “I Can’t Believe That You’ve Stopped Loving Me,” and “Then Who Am I” to the top of the country charts.

He also wrote multiple top 10 hits for George Jones, including “Right Left Hand,” “Somebody Wants Me Out of the Way,” and “Wine Colored Roses.”

Willie Nelson recorded “Johnny One Time” in 1968. The next year, Brenda Lee took it to No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Connie Smith, Moe Bandy, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Tammy Wynette also had hits with songs co-penned by Doodle Owens.

Featured Image by Michael Putland/Getty Images