Born on This Day in 1932, the “Hillbilly Heartthrob” Who Helped Launch Willie Nelson’s Career and Dominated the Country Charts for Over 20 Years

On this day (February 25) in 1932, Faron Young was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a member of country legend Webb Pierce’s band early in his career. Later, he relocated to Nashville, where he embarked on his solo career and worked as a songwriter. In the early 1960s, he helped kickstart Willie Nelson’s career when he recorded the Nelson-penned “Hello Walls,” and it became a crossover hit.

Young knew he wanted to be a performer at a young age. However, he was more interested in becoming a pop star than a country singer. Then, he and some high school friends watched Hank Williams perform on the Louisiana Hayride. That evening changed his mind and his life. Soon, he began singing in the local Optimist Club. There, Webb Pierce discovered him. Soon, Young was singing and playing guitar in Pierce’s band.

By 1951, Pierce’s band was playing the Louisiana Hayride, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. A year later, Young inked a deal with Capitol Records. Later that year, he found his first hit with “Goin’ Steady,” which peaked at No. 2 on the country chart. Two years later, he notched his first No. 1 with “Live Fast, Love Hard, Die Young.” He would continue to release hits for the next two decades. His final top 10 single came in 1973, when “Some Kind of a Woman” reached No. 8. His singles consistently reached the top 40 until the end of the decade.

One of his biggest hits was “Hello Walls.” Written by Willie Nelson, it topped the country chart for nine weeks in 1961. It also reached No. 12 on the Hot 100 chart, giving Young his only top 40 crossover hit.

Faron Young’s Other Ventures

Faron Young may have given up his dream of being a pop star for country music acclaim, but he found no shortage of adoring fans. His good looks earned him the nickname Hillbilly Heartthrob. He also refused to limit himself to music.

In the mid-1950s, Young began an acting career. He appeared in several Western films. In his film debut, Hidden Guns, he played a deputy. This role brought him a second nickname: The Young Sheriff.

Young also put his money back into Nashville. In the 1960s, he invested heavily in real estate on what is now Nashville’s Music Row. He also co-founded Music City News with Grand Ole Opry promoter Preston Temple in 1963. The trade magazine helped fans stay up-to-date with the goings-on in Nashville and let them learn more about their favorite songs and artists.

Later in life, Faron Young’s antics overshadowed some of his artistry. However, no one can argue that he left a permanent mark on the country music world. It’s hard to imagine where the genre would be without his contributions.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images